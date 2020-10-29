TD Club: Robinson tells about 2020 challenges for Gamecocks

"We want to get 10 practices in before we go home for Thanksgiving. At that point, we will be coming back the first of December to get ready for our season, which should start February 20."

Robinson followed up Pough's comments, stating that all college athletic programs are dealing with the added challenges of the virus pandemic of 2020.

"A guy gets a headache, then he misses practices until his test comes back, so it's a whole lot of different protocols, with contact tracing and everything," Robinson said. "If one player gets it, his four roommates can't practice.

"So, we've had a lot of guys miss a lot of time during training camp. Right now, it's all about dealing with issues the best you can. Here at South Carolina, we get tested 3 times a week. Then, you have some false positives, where guys miss games and find out with 3 subsequent tests that they don't have the virus. These are probably the most trying and troubling things right now."

Even playing games in front of limited crowds this season has been interesting.

"At first, it was unusual, kind of weird, and it had the feel of a scrimmage," Robinson said. "You could hear the players on the field making adjustments, saying stuff wrong, so you're trying to correct them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}