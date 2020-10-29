TD Club: Robinson tells about 2020 challenges for Gamecocks

Thursday's edition of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting, via Zoom and FaceBook Live from The T&D FaceBook page, offered some insight for college football fans into how the various challenges of 2020 are being met.
South Carolina State Head Football Coach Buddy Pough discussed his athletics department shutting down all sports practices this week, after a single positive COVID-19 test result for an athletics staff member.
After that, Pough introduced guest speaker Travaris "Coach T-Rob" Robinson, former All-SEC defensive back at Auburn and current defensive coordinator at South Carolina.
Pough had described conditioning workouts his Bulldogs football team got in during recent weeks, and the month of October had been a good one for the program, in preparation for a planned spring season in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
The possibility of football in early 2021 for the Orangeburg program is better than what fellow MEAC member Bethune-Cookman has to look forward to in the coming months. The Wildcats athletics department announced this week that it will not compete in any athletics activity during the 2020-21 school year. That includes contests that were scheduled with SC State in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
"Bethune-Cookman is out for the spring, and we have had a bit of an issue ourselves, being shut down for practices this week," Pough said. "Hopefully we can figure out how to get everyone cleaned up and back on the field and practicing again.
"We want to get 10 practices in before we go home for Thanksgiving. At that point, we will be coming back the first of December to get ready for our season, which should start February 20."
Robinson followed up Pough's comments, stating that all college athletic programs are dealing with the added challenges of the virus pandemic of 2020.
"A guy gets a headache, then he misses practices until his test comes back, so it's a whole lot of different protocols, with contact tracing and everything," Robinson said. "If one player gets it, his four roommates can't practice.
"So, we've had a lot of guys miss a lot of time during training camp. Right now, it's all about dealing with issues the best you can. Here at South Carolina, we get tested 3 times a week. Then, you have some false positives, where guys miss games and find out with 3 subsequent tests that they don't have the virus. These are probably the most trying and troubling things right now."
Even playing games in front of limited crowds this season has been interesting.
"At first, it was unusual, kind of weird, and it had the feel of a scrimmage," Robinson said. "You could hear the players on the field making adjustments, saying stuff wrong, so you're trying to correct them.
Support Local Journalism
"But, now, we're getting used to it. Teaching the kids that they can be self-starters, that they don't need the momentum of the crowd. Yes, it helps and we understand that it changes the momentum of the game sometimes. But, they can do that on their own. Having energy on the sideline that we can all feed upon."
One of the positive things Robinson is looking forward to, as the Gamecocks are on their scheduled bye week, is organizing for South Carolina football players to vote next week, in national, regional and local elections.
"We're taking our kids to vote, and that's a big deal," Robinson said, having played for and later coached with Tommy Tuberville, who is a U.S. Senate nominee on Alabama's 2020 ballot. "It's about local officials and everyone in between.
"It's not just about voting, but voting with a purpose, understanding policies and what's going on around you."
Robinson admitted that it is disappointing not to have the annual rivalry game with Clemson on the schedule this year.
"Our in-state kids will miss it the most, but we look forward to renewing that rivalry next year," Robinson said. "Things are just a little bit different in 2020.
(In recruiting) "you're signing kids you've never seen before in person, which is very scary. Sometimes the tape from high school doesn't even show the defensive backs in a play. So, recruiting has been a trying issue. The other night, we had a virtual official visit. We had video of our campus, and we had people talking to recruits about academics, nutrition, our dorms. We're just trying to be proactive, in that regard. I feel bad for some of the high school players who are late bloomers... some of them don't start to get into their own until their senior year."
Robinson said he and other South Carolina coaches are combing through game tape on as many in-state players as possible during the recruiting process.
"We have talented guys in our state, and we need to find those guys," Robinson said. "Like Coach Muschamp tells our staff, 'if we're going to miss, let's miss with South Carolina guys,' guys that love Carolina and grew up wanting to play for South Carolina."
The Gamecocks are 2-3 and scheduled to host Texas A&M on Saturday, November 7.
Also during Thursday's online meeting, ATI Physical Therapy Players of the Week were recognized, including Calhoun Academy senior quarterback Seth Tyson and Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior linebacker Isaiah Washington. Tyson led Calhoun Academy with 317 yards of total offense, including 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 passing touchdowns, in last Friday’s 33-6 win at Thomas Sumter Academy. Washington led Bamberg-Ehrhardt to its fourth shutout win this season with 16 tackles, including 2 tackles for a loss, in last Friday’s 28-0 non-region win at Great Falls.
Next Thursday's guest speaker for the Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting via Zoom and FaceBook Live on The T&D FaceBook page will be Willie Simmons, former quarterback for Clemson and The Citadel, current head football coach at Florida A&M University.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!