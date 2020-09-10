TD CLUB: Ayers speaks at first virtual Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting ever

The 19th season of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club opened with Thursday's online meeting hosted live on The Times and Democrat's FaceBook page.
The virtual meeting was the first of its kind for the OTC, and featured former Wofford College head football coach Mike Ayers as speaker.
Willie Jeffries, head coach emeritus at South Carolina State University and longtime master of ceremonies for the OTC, welcomed all viewers to Thursday's online meeting.
He then introduced SC State head football coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough, who spoke of the changed schedules for everyone in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm looking forward to seeing anybody play football, the NFL, Clemson this weekend, the high schools, anybody," Pough said.
Later Pough introduced Ayers, who led the Terriers program from the Wofford sideline for 30 years (1988-2017). At 72 years of age, Ayers has been retired from the college game for 2 seasons.
"Coach Ayers has been our lead guy for so long with these meetings, and with this being our first virtual meeting, I guess it only makes sense that he is our first speaker," Pough said.
Ayers offered his observations on how individuals and football teams should deal with the challenges faced this year with added health concerns from the COVID-19 spread.
"It's been a difficult time for everybody, for our country, our athletes and everyone's families," Ayers said. "Who would have thought that a virus could basically cripple our country.
"The thing that is so disheartening, quite frankly, is when the thing started going, we didn't respond as people in the way that we should have."
Ayers said it was obvious how selfish and panicky many people reacted in the early days of the pandemic this past spring.
"Going to buy toilet paper, there would be a sign that said limit two per customer; but you would see people with grocery carts full of it, and near fist-fights over toilet paper," Ayers said. "It got to the point where you've got to ask what's the mentality.
"The bottom line is, when you're in that type of situation, it's the ME mentality versus the WE mentality. The thing that we always tried to pride ourselves on at Wofford - and I'm sure Buddy does the same at South Carolina State - is that the culture that we want to build and strengthen every day is the WE. It's believing in one another, working for one another, and giving all you've got for one another."
Ayers sees room for growth in individual character throughout America during this challenging chapter in history.
"If we, as a country, will be more concerned with the ME mentality, versus the WE, I believe that we can correct and beat any virus or any other situation that may occur that is a negative part of life," Ayers said. "We have been, you might say, low on football, not being able to see games or go to practices. But, the interesting thing that struck me last week was the games that were on were on in empty stadiums. The feel of the game is not the same.
"Football is about not only the players, winning and losing, but it's about the fans. The fans create the energy that allows each player out there to play his best, to take it to another level. I sure hope we get people in the stands as soon as possible, get to playing the game we love so much, and our country comes together and does what it is supposed to do - care for one another, love one another and believe in one another."
The T&D Region Players of the Week were recognized during Thursday's online meeting. They were both from Week Two play in SCISA action, with SCHSL teams practicing to begin a mostly region-only season as early as September 25.
The ATI Physical Therapy Offensive Player of the Week was Clarendon Hall School junior wide receiver Kylic Horton. He accounted for 32 of Clarendon Hall’s points in Friday’s 44-28 home win against Cathedral Academy. Horton had 5 receptions for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns, a 2-point conversion, 2 kickoff returns for touchdowns (one for 80 yards and one for 95 yards), and a 38-yard punt return for the Saints (1-1).
The ATI Physical Therapy Defensive Player of the Week was Holly Hill Academy junior linebacker Perrin Breland. He led Holly Hill Academy with 12 tackles in Friday’s 38-6 home win against Wardlaw Academy. Breland also rushed for 46 yards on 5 carries for the Raiders (2-0).
NOTE: Next Thursday, the OTC speaker for the noon online meeting will be Brent Thompson, head football coach at The Citadel. The Bulldogs from Charleston will play at Clemson on Saturday, September 19.
