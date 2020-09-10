TD CLUB: Ayers speaks at first virtual Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting ever

"It's been a difficult time for everybody, for our country, our athletes and everyone's families," Ayers said. "Who would have thought that a virus could basically cripple our country.

"The thing that is so disheartening, quite frankly, is when the thing started going, we didn't respond as people in the way that we should have."

Ayers said it was obvious how selfish and panicky many people reacted in the early days of the pandemic this past spring.

"Going to buy toilet paper, there would be a sign that said limit two per customer; but you would see people with grocery carts full of it, and near fist-fights over toilet paper," Ayers said. "It got to the point where you've got to ask what's the mentality.

"The bottom line is, when you're in that type of situation, it's the ME mentality versus the WE mentality. The thing that we always tried to pride ourselves on at Wofford - and I'm sure Buddy does the same at South Carolina State - is that the culture that we want to build and strengthen every day is the WE. It's believing in one another, working for one another, and giving all you've got for one another."

Ayers sees room for growth in individual character throughout America during this challenging chapter in history.