T&D SPORTS: Lake Marion football gets first win of 2020
T&D SPORTS: Lake Marion football gets first win of 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON - The Lake Marion Gators got their first win of the season on Saturday, taking a 50-6 non-region victory over Military Magnet.

Lake Marion is now 1-4, while Military Magnet is 1-5.

Detrick Jenkins led the way for the Gators, with 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. Javion Washington added 80 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, Keith McKune added 105 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Navian Hilliard added 110 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively for Lake Marion, Quamaine Davis had 12 tackles, Cequan Walker had 9 tackles and a forced fumble, and Damarcus Gavins had 8 tackles. 

The Gators will play host to Cross for Senior Night in Santee this coming Friday at 7:30 p.m., to close out the season.

