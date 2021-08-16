T&D Region teams expect to contend for title

As three T&D Region teams prepare to kick off their 2021 seasons, they do so inside a league as challenging as ever.
Historically, the ranks of SCISA 8-Man competition often didn’t feature much parity. But that mindset is changing, according to area coaches.
“It’s tougher for sure,” said Holly Hill Academy coach Michael Nelson, whose Raiders punctuated an undefeated season with a state championship in 2020. “There’s a lot more parity across the board. There’s five or six teams that should be good, so you don’t just circle one game on the schedule anymore. It’s a lot more difficult.”
“It used to be a more spread-out league, and you could cover up some weak spots on every team,” Clarendon Hall coach Anthony Reitenour said. “Now, you see power teams. You have 8-man programs, not just teams. You see guys that have staked claim and built programs.”
Andrew Jackson Academy won four state championship in five years from 2015-19, including a three-peat from 2015-17. New head coach Chad Gleaton expects similar runs of success might be more difficult in the future.
“I spoke to one of the Branchville coaches at a jamboree last week, and he was shocked at our depth, how good of players we had,” Gleaton said. “I think a lot of it has to do with some of the stereotypes of private schools. These days, you see more athletic kids funneling into private schools. Every team we come across now has some dynamic, athletic kids.
The other part is sometimes you never really know (in an 8-man league). You can be a middle-of-the-pack team, and you get an influx of kids and all of a sudden you’re threatening. That’s why it’s so important that we don’t look at anyone and say, ‘Well, we beat them 80-0 last year’. You get a new coach, some new kids and an entire team can change.”
One of those game-changers is Clarendon Hall’s Kylic Horton. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior receiver is currently committed to South Carolina and may be the most dynamic player in all of SCISA in 2021.
Holly Hill Academy
The Raiders went 12-0 to earn the second 8-man state championship in school history in 2020. Now, HHA will attempt to earn the program’s first-ever repeat, despite the loss of some key personnel to graduation and attrition.
“We lost five seniors, and we had a couple kids decide not to play this year,” said Nelson, whose roster is comprised of just 20 players. “We’re not quite as deep as we were, but if we can get some guys healthy, we should be in the picture.”
The Raiders will open the season without the services of last year’s leading rusher, Marion Breland, who had 1,300 rushing yards in 2020.
“We hope to get him healthy by region time,” Nelson said.
In the meantime, HHA will lean on a quartet of backs to carry the load. Juniors Tyler Wright and Davin Walling and seniors Jacob Rogers and Perrin Breland should get most of the reps, Nelson said.
Andrew Jackson
New Andrew Jackson Academy head coach Chad Gleaton isn’t one to shy away from expectations when he discusses his newly inherited program. AJA returns 12 of 16 starters from a 10-2 team and looks to be back in a familiar spot – the state championship conversation.
“First and foremost, here at AJ, there is an expectation, and that is to win the final game every year,” said Gleaton, who was onboard as an assistant last year before stepping in as head coaches in 2021. “It’s something that’s not going go away, so why hide from it? Several really successful teams have come through here.”
The Warriors, who once owned a 48-game winning streak and three consecutive state titles, were eliminated in the state semifinals last year. Gleaton said the formula for success won’t change.
“When they asked me about the job I said if we want to get back to where we want to be, we have to get our butts in the weight room and get in shape, said Gleaton, who has also coached at Wade Hampton, Barnwell and Allendale-Fairfax. “We feel like we’ve done that, and we have to play our brand of football.”
With a 22-player roster, AJA will again compete for the SCISA 8-Man state championship but are preparing for a future change in classification by introducing a split schedule. The Warriors will play two 11-man games this season, beginning with a Friday night home game with Colleton Prep. It will be the first 11-man football game played on AJA’s campus in 24 years.
Whether playing in the 8-man or 11-man ranks, the Warriors will be led by senior middle linebacker/fullback Jonathan Schaffer. Calin Brunson, a four-year starter, returns at quarterback after rolling up 1,700 all-purpose yards and 32 touchdowns in 2020. Senior Chase Carson will be another key contributor at tailback and linebacker and senior Boyd Gleaton (6-3, 272) will be a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines.
“There’s always a target on our back in 8-man football,” Gleaton said. “That’s a privilege. We have to work twice as hard to make sure no one catches us. We’ll get everyone’s best shot, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Clarendon Hall
Coming off a 4-6 season that included a trip to SCISA 8-Man state playoffs, Clarendon Hall coach Anthony Reitenour thinks he has a roster good enough for more in 2021.
The Saints played catch-up for most of 2020, with COVID-19 protocols erasing most of the preseason.
“We got in one full practice with pads before our first game,” Reitenour said. “It was hard, and we weren’t real happy with the end result. Now, if we can stay healthy, I think we have the guys to make a real nice push.”
At forefront is the highly recruited wide receiver Kylic Horton, a South Carolina commit.
“He’s one of the best skill players in the state,” Reitenour said. “He’s versatile. He’s bigger, faster and stronger than a year ago, and on top of that, he’s a very intelligent football player. We have to find ways to get the ball into his hands, because if you look across any league in the state, you don’t see many outside receivers better.”
Senior Colt Gibbons returns at quarterback and a pair of Santee natives, sophomore Wilder Robinson and Darius Aiken, will look to make an impact in the skill positions on both sides of the ball.
The roster has swelled to 24 players.
“Not everyone has to play both sides this year,” Reitenour said. “We have some depth, and we’re one of the more motivated teams I’ve seen.”
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.