T&D REGION SPORTS

B-E All-American signs with Tennessee

Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball player Amanda Ahlin signed to play softball with the University of Tennessee Thursday.

Ahlin helped lead the Red Raiders to a district title and a spot in the Class A Lower state championship. She was named all-region and all-state after hitting .578 with five home runs a year ago. In June, she was selected to take part in the 2022 Premiere Girls Fastpitch High School All-America game.

Ahlin credits her travel ball coaches with helping her get an opportunity to play softball in the Southeastern Conference.

"Going to travel ball, meeting a lot of new coaches, that's what got me here today," Ahlin said. "My coach had a connection with the coach at Tennessee and I took a visit."

Ahlin said she fell in love with the coaches and the campus in Knoxville.

"The coaches at Tennessee were loving, and I felt like I was at home," Ahlin said. "They have had great success academically and athletically."