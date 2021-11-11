T&D REGION SPORTS

B-E All-American signs with Tennessee
Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball player Amanda Ahlin signed to play softball with the University of Tennessee Thursday.
Ahlin helped lead the Red Raiders to a district title and a spot in the Class A Lower state championship. She was named all-region and all-state after hitting .578 with five home runs a year ago. In June, she was selected to take part in the 2022 Premiere Girls Fastpitch High School All-America game.
Ahlin credits her travel ball coaches with helping her get an opportunity to play softball in the Southeastern Conference.
"Going to travel ball, meeting a lot of new coaches, that's what got me here today," Ahlin said. "My coach had a connection with the coach at Tennessee and I took a visit."
Ahlin said she fell in love with the coaches and the campus in Knoxville.
"The coaches at Tennessee were loving, and I felt like I was at home," Ahlin said. "They have had great success academically and athletically."
When asked where she might play once she gets to Knoxville Ahlin said the coaches are thinking either outfield or middle infield. Ahlin still has one more season with the Red Raiders, and another shot at the state championship.
"There is a lot to work on going into next season," Ahlin said. "Skill-wise, I need to work on my hitting, but I also want to work on becoming a better leader on and off the field."
Horton, Draper selected for Carolina Bowl
Clarendon Hall receiver Kylic Horton and Bamberg-Ehrhardt offensive lineman Christian Draper have been selected to take part in the Carolina Bowl featuring top high school football talent from North and South Carolina.
The game will be played Sunday, Dec. 12 at Gaffney High School at 4 p.m.