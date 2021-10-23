T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main content
Branchville 46, Military Magnet 2

Ronnie Nester completed five-of-6 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead Branchville to a 46-2 victory over Military Magnet Saturday.

Jakiem Ellis caught two passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns while Connor Carleton caught one pass for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Xy'quarius Nimmons added 53 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Defensively, Carleton had 10 tackles and a sack while Nimmons had eight tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles. Kewone Lopez returned a interception 75 yards for a touchdown.

