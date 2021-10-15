T&D REGION SPORTS

OPS Middle School falls to Dorchester Academy
The Indians lost a hard-fought battle at Dorchester Academy 38-34.
T Riley scored 5 TD and two conversions, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Raiders on the road.
The Indians are 2-3 on the season and will play Branchville Thursday at 6:30 at Indian Field.
Lady Saints sweep HKT
Calhoun County Lady Saints swept HKT in a dual match region play game on Thursday, (2-0) (2-0) for both matches.
Calhoun will travel to Denmark-Olar on Saturday at 11 a.m. to finish their regular season before playoffs.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!