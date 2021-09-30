T&D REGION SPORTS

Calhoun Academy JV defeats Dorchester Academy

Calhoun Academy beat Dorchester Academy 28-20 in JV football to improve to 3-0 on the season. With the scores tied at 20 with 4 minutes left, CA started at their own 39. Cooper Taylor scored the go ahead TD with 3.3 seconds left on a one yard run. Crews Felder added the two point conversion. The big play on the drive was a 31 yard pass from Cael Parlor to Felder.

Taylor also scored on a 2 yard run and added a pair of two point conversions.

Parlor also connected with Felder on a 25 yard TD pass and Felder added a 45 yard TD run.

The CA defense was led by Christopher Summers with 6 tackles, Cooper Taylor had 5 tackles and a sack. Brody Durr and Malachi Hanna each had 5 tackles. Dayton Birkland had a fumble recovery and C-Rob Thornton had a sack.

CA plays at Dorchester next Thursday at 6:00.

