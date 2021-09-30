T&D REGION SPORTS

Calhoun Academy JV defeats Dorchester Academy
Calhoun Academy beat Dorchester Academy 28-20 in JV football to improve to 3-0 on the season. With the scores tied at 20 with 4 minutes left, CA started at their own 39. Cooper Taylor scored the go ahead TD with 3.3 seconds left on a one yard run. Crews Felder added the two point conversion. The big play on the drive was a 31 yard pass from Cael Parlor to Felder.
Taylor also scored on a 2 yard run and added a pair of two point conversions.
Parlor also connected with Felder on a 25 yard TD pass and Felder added a 45 yard TD run.
The CA defense was led by Christopher Summers with 6 tackles, Cooper Taylor had 5 tackles and a sack. Brody Durr and Malachi Hanna each had 5 tackles. Dayton Birkland had a fumble recovery and C-Rob Thornton had a sack.
CA plays at Dorchester next Thursday at 6:00.
O-W JV downs Strom Thurmond
O-W (7-4) played at home, defeating Strom Thurmond 2-1.The scores were 25-19, 16-25,15-11. O-W was led by Lauren Whetstone with 6 points and 14 assists. Kylijahnea Shuler had 7 assists. Dia'Myni Sistrunk and Asia Millens had 5 assists each. Lauren Brockington and Malayshia Bradley had 5 points each. O-W plays again Tuesday at Fox Creek.
OP volleyball teams take wins
The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Calhoun Academy at home 2-0 with set scores of 25-6 and 25-9. Payton Schurlknight led the Indians with 12 points, 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, and 2 digs. Hannah Lambrecht had 6 points and 4 aces. Layla Garrick added 5 points and 2 aces. Lauren Ballew recorded 2 kills.
In the Varsity match, Orangeburg Prep picked up a region win defeating Calhoun Academy 3-0 with set scores of 25-15, 25-9, and 25-17. Lydia Riley led Orangeburg Prep with 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist, and 2 blocks. Isabelle Wassell and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had 5 points and 2 aces. Lambrecht led the team with 8 digs followed by Wassell with 6 digs, and Kelcey Lake, Katherine Lambrecht, and Presley Collins all with 5 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will return to action on Tuesday, hosting Heathwood Hall.