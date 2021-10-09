T&D REGION SPORTS

Estill 30, Bethune-Bowman 14

Derrick Simon completed 17-of-30 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-14 loss to Estill.

Lavon Aiken caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for the Mohawks.

Defensively, Simon recovered two fumbles and added a sack. Demari Stephen led the Mohawks with eight tackles and two sacks, Omar Goodwin had seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery and Curtis Mack had four tackles and an interception.

The Mohawks will be at home Friday against Baptist Hill.

