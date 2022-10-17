T&D REGION SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Harvest Christian 66, Orangeburg Christian 20

Hayden McClung threw for 380 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown to help lead Harvest Christian Academy to a 66-20 win over Orangeburg Christian Academy.

Cayden Harris had 150 yards receiving and three touchdowns while rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Bennie Ulmer had 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Brad Hightower had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Timberland 38, Lake Marion 30

Navian Hilliard completed 20-of-35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in Lake Marion’s 38-30 loss against Timberland.

Deiquan Montgomery had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown while Jaylin Davis had five catches for 100 yards.

On defense, Davis led the Gators with 13 tackles including three tackles for loss, Montgomery had eight tackles including a tackle for loss and Keith McKune had eight tackles.