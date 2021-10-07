T&D REGION SPORTS

Calhoun Academy JV falls to Dorchester
Calhoun Academy lost to Dorchester Academy 22-0 in JV football to drop to 3-1 on the season.
Cael Parlor lead the defense with 7 tackles while Christopher Summers and Dayton Birkland each added 6.
Calhoun Academy plays next week at Colleton Prep at 6 p.m.
OPS middle school loses to Pinewood Prep
The OPS Indians middle school football team dropped their second game of the season to Pinewood Prep 48-6.
T Riley scored in the 3rd quarter on a 70-yard kickoff return.
The Indians will play at Dorchester Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.
OPS varsity blanked by Northside Christian
Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball fell to Northside Christian 3-0 at home with scores of 18-25, 17-25, and 22-25. Offensively, Kelcey Lake led the hitters with 6 kills. Defensively, Ryn Grubbs led the Indians with 9 digs and 1 block. Katherine Lambrecht added 7 digs. Anna Katherine Evatt and Isabelle Wassell each recorded a block.
OPS JV drops match vs. Northside Christian
The Orangeburg Prep JV dropped a home region game to Northside Christian 2-1 with scores of 25-21, 21-25, and 21-25. Lauren Ballew led the Indians with 9 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, and 4 digs. Payton Schurlknight had 7 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, and 1 dig. JuliAnn Griffith led the defense with 11 digs followed by Prestan Schurlknight with 9 digs, Izzy Exum with 8 digs, and Layla Garrick with 7 digs.