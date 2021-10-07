T&D REGION SPORTS

Calhoun Academy JV falls to Dorchester

Calhoun Academy lost to Dorchester Academy 22-0 in JV football to drop to 3-1 on the season.

Cael Parlor lead the defense with 7 tackles while Christopher Summers and Dayton Birkland each added 6.

Calhoun Academy plays next week at Colleton Prep at 6 p.m.

OPS middle school loses to Pinewood Prep

The OPS Indians middle school football team dropped their second game of the season to Pinewood Prep 48-6.

T Riley scored in the 3rd quarter on a 70-yard kickoff return.

The Indians will play at Dorchester Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.

OPS varsity blanked by Northside Christian

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball fell to Northside Christian 3-0 at home with scores of 18-25, 17-25, and 22-25. Offensively, Kelcey Lake led the hitters with 6 kills. Defensively, Ryn Grubbs led the Indians with 9 digs and 1 block. Katherine Lambrecht added 7 digs. Anna Katherine Evatt and Isabelle Wassell each recorded a block.

OPS JV drops match vs. Northside Christian