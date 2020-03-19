T&D REGION SPORTS: Shrine Bowl combine workouts moved on calendar

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

combines moved to May

High school football player combine workouts for the 2020 South Carolina Shrine Bowl team have been moved to May of 2020, due to the current shutdown of schools across the region.

South Carolina High School League coaches and players are asked to upload highlight videos and prospect information to tcr@xosdigital.com.

All SCHSL coaches need to send their player's videos to this website for evaluation to be selected to the 2020 South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster.

Bethune-Bowman head football coach Glynn Darby, an assistant coach on the 2020 South Carolina Shrine Bowl team, confirmed that nominations for prospects will begin July 20 and continue through September 7.

Sites for the May combines will be Spartanburg High School and River Bluff High School.

