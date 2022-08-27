T&D REGION SPORTS: Saturday stat line

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 43, Cross Episcopal 0

Calhoun Academy improved to 2-0 with a 43-0 win over Cross Episcopal Saturday.

Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with touchdown runs of 40, 22 and two yards. Crews Felder added two rushing touchdowns. Connor Hayes completed a 66 yard touchdown pass to William Felder and converted a two-point play to Chase Strickland. Cameron Crosby converted three-of-four extra points.

On defense, Clay Canady had a sack, Cade Carson and Colt Layton each had interceptions. Mason Polin and Strickland each recovered two fumbles and Cooper Taylor also recovered a fumble. The Cavalier defense was also credited with a safety.

Calhoun Academy returns home Friday to face St. John's Christian.

SATURDAY STAT LINE

Orangeburg Prep quarterback Luis Fernandez led the Indians with 200 yards passing and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown in OP's 22-20 loss to Dorchester Academy Friday night.

Abraham Santos added a rushing touchdown and Austin Hall caught three passes for 80 yards. Jay Plummer led the defense with nine tackles.

Keithan Washington led Denmark-Olar with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns and 93 yards rushing as the Vikings fell to B-E 36-20. Chris Sanders rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown and Brushaurd Young caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. William Conelly led the defense with 10 tackles and a pass break up.

Holly Hill Academy's Tyler Wright rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 70-12 win over Holy Trinity. Tyree James rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Mason Rudd rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, Davin Walling had one carry of 46 yards and Ax Wolpert had 45 yards and a touchdown. Walling led the defense with 12 tackles and two sacks. Ashton Soles had nine tackles, Camdin Harmon had eight tackles, Rudd had seven tackles, Wolpert had six tackles and a sack, Landon Crisp had six tackles, Jeremiah Frazier-Mazyck had five tackles and a sack, James had a interception return for touchdown and Ashby Rickenbacker had four tackles and an interception.