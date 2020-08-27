 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball, middle school football
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball, middle school football

SPORTS LIBRARY generic volleyball logo

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

ESTILL - Orangeburg Prep moved to 0-2 on the season with Thursday's 3-0 loss to Patrick Henry, by game scores of 25-5, 25-12 and 25-19.

For the Lady Indians, Isabelle Wassell had 4 points, 2 aces, a block, 3 assists; Charlotte Laird had 3 points, an ace, 2 blocks; Lydia Riley had 3 blocks, 2 kills; Kelcey Lake had 2 kills, an assist, 2 digs; Presley Collins had 5 digs; and Anna Beth Lambrecht had 4 digs.

OP plays at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday at 6 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 3

St. John's Christian 1

MONCKS CORNER - Holly Hill Academy took a 3-1 win at St. John's Christian on Thursday to open the season, with game scores of 25-17, 26-28, 25-17 and 25-22.

The Lady Raiders were led by Brooke Fennessey with 12 aces, 4 kills; Karlee Stoller with 6 aces, 12 kills; Karsyn Smoak with 4 aces, 21 assists; Halle Mott with 3 aces, 6 kills; and

Madison Steele with 6 kills.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Patrick Henry 1

ESTILL - Orangeburg Prep moved to 2-0 this season with Thursday's 2-1 win with game wins of 25-13, 24-26 and 25-21

For the JV Lady Indians, Lauren Ballew had 12 points, 5 aces, 5 kills; Rebecca Ann Fairey had 14 points, 5 aces, a kill; Izzy Exum had 7 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs; Anna Katherine Evatt had a block, 7 kills; Joni Holstad had 3 kills; and Annabelle Hunter had 8 assists.

OP plays at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 2

St. John's Christian 1

MONCKS CORNER - Holly Hill Academy opened the season with a 2-1 win at St. John's on Thursday, with game scores of 18-25, 25-6, 25-13.

For the JV Lady Raiders, Kaley Bell had 5 aces, 7 assists; Lexi Watkins had 5 aces, 3 kills; and Chloe Wren had 3 aces, 3 kills.

HHA plays host to Jefferson Davis Academy next Thursday at 5 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pinewood Prep 36

Orangeburg Prep 8

SUMMERVILLE — The Orangeburg Prep Indians fell to 0-1 on the season with a 36-8 loss at Pinewood Prep on Thursday.

Tee Riley had an interception for a touchdown and added 2 quarterback sacks for OP. Brayden Gramling made a 2-point conversion.

The Indians will host Calhoun Academy next Thursday at 6 p.m. 

LOCAL GOLF

Cozart scores hole-in-one at Santee Cooper CC

Dale F. Cozart of Santee made a hole-in-one on Santee Cooper Country Club's No. 11 on July 8, 2020.

For his accomplishment, Whitfield is now a member of the Santee Cooper Country "Hole in One" Award Program.

He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina.

