T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball, middle school football

ESTILL - Orangeburg Prep moved to 2-0 this season with Thursday's 2-1 win with game wins of 25-13, 24-26 and 25-21

For the JV Lady Indians, Lauren Ballew had 12 points, 5 aces, 5 kills; Rebecca Ann Fairey had 14 points, 5 aces, a kill; Izzy Exum had 7 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 digs; Anna Katherine Evatt had a block, 7 kills; Joni Holstad had 3 kills; and Annabelle Hunter had 8 assists.

OP plays at Laurence Manning Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.

Holly Hill Academy 2

St. John's Christian 1

MONCKS CORNER - Holly Hill Academy opened the season with a 2-1 win at St. John's on Thursday, with game scores of 18-25, 25-6, 25-13.

For the JV Lady Raiders, Kaley Bell had 5 aces, 7 assists; Lexi Watkins had 5 aces, 3 kills; and Chloe Wren had 3 aces, 3 kills.

HHA plays host to Jefferson Davis Academy next Thursday at 5 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Pinewood Prep 36

Orangeburg Prep 8

SUMMERVILLE — The Orangeburg Prep Indians fell to 0-1 on the season with a 36-8 loss at Pinewood Prep on Thursday.