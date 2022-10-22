T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep eliminated from SCISA tournament

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep eliminated from SCISA tournament

Orangeburg Prep's varsity volleyball team went 0-2 at the SCISA 3A state tournament in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

The Lady Indians fell to Pee Dee Academy 1-2 (25-19, 23-25, 10-25) Friday. OPS was led by Izzy Exum who had eight service points, one ace, two assists, two kills and 16 digs. Payton Schurlknight had eight service points and two digs; Joni Holstad had five service points, one ace, three kills and eight digs; Abby Lyn Pantaleon had seven kills; Katherine Lambrecht had 15 digs and Annabelle Hunter had 15 digs.

On Saturday, Christian Academy defeated OPS 0-2 (19-25, 21-25). Exum led the Lady Indians with five kills and seven digs. Holstad had three kills; Pantaleon had three kills; Lambrecht had six digs; Schurlknight had five digs and Kate Holstein had five digs.

LATE VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 28, Clarendon Hall 6

Calhoun Academy varsity football improved to 8-2 on the season after a 28-6 win over Clarendon Hall Friday.

Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with 179 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion. Elliott Brown rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown and Cade Carson rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Will Andrews converted two PATs.

On defense, Cooper Canaday led the Cavs with 12 tackles and two sacks. Mason Polin had 10 tackles; William Felder had six tackles; Chase Cooper had six tackles and a fumble recovery; Carson had five tackles and a fumble recovery; Cameron Crosby had five tackles; Jay Haltiwanger had four tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Calhoun Academy will play host to Dorchester Academy Friday.