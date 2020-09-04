T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball gets 3-2 win

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Holly Hill Academy 3
Jefferson Davis 2
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy took a 3-2 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Thursday, with game wins of 23-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-8.
The Lady Raiders were led by Halle Mott with 8 aces and 11 kills and 16 digs, Brooke Fennessy with 3 aces and 8 kills and 8 digs, Karlee Stoller with 11 kills and 2 blocks, and Karsyn Smoak with 35 assists.
HHA plays host to Clarendon Hall on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry 3
Orangeburg Prep 1
ESTILL - Patrick Henry Academy took a home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday, 3-1, with game scores of 25-18, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-11.
The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 10 points and 3 aces and a kill and 5 digs and 6 assists, Ava Cuttino with 8 points and 2 aces and a kill and 2 digs, Presley Collins with 11 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 9 digs, Lydia Riley with 2 blocks and 3 kills, and Charlotte Laird with 2 blocks and 6 kills.
OP will play host to Heathwood Hall on Tuesday, September 8 at 5 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Patrick Henry 0
ESTILL - Orangeburg Prep took a 2-0 win at Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday with game scores of 25-13 and 25-19.
The JV Lady Indians were led by Lauren Ballew with 13 points and 4 aces and 3 kills, Izzy Exum with 8 points and 6 aces and 3 kills and a dig, Katherine Lambrecht with 5 points and an ace and 3 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 4 kills, and Joni Holstad with 2 kills.
OP will play host to Heathwood Hall on Tuesday, September 8 at 4 p.m.
Jefferson Davis 2
Holly Hill Academy 0
HOLLY HILL - Jefferson Davis Academy took a 2-0 win at Holly Hill Academy on Thursday, with game scores of 25-23 and 25-18.
Holly Hill was led by Chloe Wren with 4 digs and 3 kills, Kaley Bell with 7 assists, and Lexi Watkins with 3 aces and 3 kills.
HHA plays host to Clarendon Hall on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
JV FOOTBALL
Jefferson Davis Academy 46
Holly Hill Academy 14
BLACKVILLE - Jefferson Davis Academy took a 46-14 win at home against Holly Hill Academy on Thursday.
HHA was led by Jonathan Boyd with a rushing touchdown and Ax Wolpert with a kickoff return for a touchdown.
HHA (0-2) play host to Clarendon Hall next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 22
Calhoun Academy 16
Orangeburg Prep improved to 1-1 with a 22-16 win over Calhoun Academy on Thursday night.
Brayden Gramling had 2 rushing touchdowns of 8 and 22 yards, as well as 2 rushing 2-point conversions for the Indians.
Gramling also connected with Jody Gillam on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
The OP defense was led by Tee Riley and Chris Glover with fumble recoveries. Walt Mims added an interception late to seal the win for the Indians.
OP will play at Dorchester Academy next Thursday at 6 p.m.
