T&D REGION SPORTS: HHA volleyball gets 3-2 win

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Holly Hill Academy 3

Jefferson Davis 2

HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy took a 3-2 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy on Thursday, with game wins of 23-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-8.

The Lady Raiders were led by Halle Mott with 8 aces and 11 kills and 16 digs, Brooke Fennessy with 3 aces and 8 kills and 8 digs, Karlee Stoller with 11 kills and 2 blocks, and Karsyn Smoak with 35 assists.

HHA plays host to Clarendon Hall on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry 3

Orangeburg Prep 1

ESTILL - Patrick Henry Academy took a home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday, 3-1, with game scores of 25-18, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-11.

The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 10 points and 3 aces and a kill and 5 digs and 6 assists, Ava Cuttino with 8 points and 2 aces and a kill and 2 digs, Presley Collins with 11 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 9 digs, Lydia Riley with 2 blocks and 3 kills, and Charlotte Laird with 2 blocks and 6 kills.

OP will play host to Heathwood Hall on Tuesday, September 8 at 5 p.m.