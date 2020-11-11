T&D REGION SPORTS: Friday night football schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Games this Friday night:

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy, C.E. Murray at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Laurens Academy at Holly Hill Academy, Andrew Jackson Academy at Richard Winn Academy, Lake Marion at Scott's Branch

*The Academic Magnet game at Branchville has been canceled.

LOCAL GOLF

Trinity United Methodist Golf Tournament

Trinity United Methodist Church of 185 Boulevard NE in Orangeburg will host a golf tournament as a restoration fundraiser at Hillcrest Golf Club on Saturday, November 14.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start for play at 10 a.m.

The captain's choice format of play will include up to 4 golfers per team, with a registration fee of $75 per golfer. Lunch will be provided.

For more information, call J.J. Thomas at 290-1741.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0