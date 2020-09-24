T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto football falls at Barnwell, O-W volleyball takes first loss

VARSITY FOOTBALL
Barnwell 54
Edisto 0
BARNWELL - The Edisto Cougars kicked off the season in Region 5-2A play on Thursday night, with a 54-0 loss at Barnwell.
The host Warhorses led 34-0 at the half.
Edisto will play host to Wade Hampton in another region contest for Senior Night in Cordova on Friday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3
Thomas Sumter 0
Orangeburg Prep won 3-0 at home against Thomas Sumter on Wednesday, with game scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-20.
The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 10 points, 6 aces, 6 kills, 10 assists and 11 digs, Sidney Adicks with 7 points, an ace, a kill, 3 digs, Ava Cuttino with 6 points, an ace, 5 digs, Charlotte Laird with 6 points, 4 kills, 4 blocks, a dig, Lydia Riley with 9 kills, Anna Beth Lambrecht with 8 digs, and Presley Collins with 8 digs.
Orangeburg Prep JV and varsity will host Laurence Manning Academy on Monday, with play beginning at 5 p.m.
Gilbert 3
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
GILBERT - The Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball team suffered its 1st loss of the season on Thursday.
The Bruinettes fell in 3 sets at 2-time defending Region 5-3A champion and current Class 3A Lower State champion Gilbert.
The victory avenged the lone loss this season for the Lady Indians and their only loss in region play the past 2 seasons.
Game scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in favor of Gilbert.
In the 3rd set, O-W (6-1 overall, 5-1 in region play) rallied from a 10-3 deficit to tie the match and held off match point on 5 consecutive service points.
The Bruinettes and Gilbert (7-1, 5-1) are tied in the loss column in region play.
Edisto 3
Bethune-Bowman 2
Edisto took a 3-2 win against Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars were led by Janae Darby with 31 points, 7 aces and 31 assists, Hannah Breland with 19 points, 8 aces, 5 assists, 7 kills, 5 block, Saniya Mack with 12 points, 2 aces, 13 assists and 3 kills, Ashley Shafer with 8 points, 3 aces, 3 assists and 6 kills, Chloe Showman with 7 points, 3 aces, Skylar Davis with 7 points, 5 assist and a kill, Chloe Hall with 4 points and 30 assists, and Zy'Asia Stewart with 10 kills and 4 blocks.
Edisto plays on Tuesday at Wade Hampton, with JV starting at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry Academy 3
Holly Hill Academy 1
Holly Hill Academy (6-1 record) lost 3-1 to Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday.
Game scores for the Lady Raiders were 15-25, 24-26, 25-23 and 16-25.
HHA was led by Madison Steele with 8 kills, 7 digs, Halle Mott with 6 kills and 9 digs, Lily McWaters with 21 digs, Karsyn Smoak with 13 digs, 5 kills and 19 assists, Brooke Fennessey with 4 aces, 3 kills and 5 digs, Julianna Grooms with 6 kills, 3 digs and 2 aces, Laura Grace Atkinson with 9 digs, 2 kills.
HHA will play at Dorchester Academy on Tuesday.
JV FOOTBALL
Calhoun Academy 48
The King's Academy 8
Calhoun Academy took a 48-8 win over The King's Academy on Thursday to improve to 2-1 on the season.
CA's offensive line - Maverick Smith, Rob Thornton, Turner Houck, Moose Summers, Stuart Miller, Hatcher Thornburg, Cooper Roberts, Turner Hood, and Ryan Lowder - led the way for the Cavaliers, with a dominating performance.
Hunter Thornburg had three touchdowns. Colt Layton, Cael Parlor, and Dayton Birkland each added touchdown runs for CA.
Chase Strickland and Hunter Thornburg each added 2 two-point conversions, while Dayton Birkland and Brody Durr each added a two-point conversion.
Colt Layton had an interception, while Jackson Bronson had 7 tackles to lead the Cavaliers on defense.
CA plays next Thursday at Dorchester Academy at 5:30
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 22
Florence Christian 6
Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-1 on the season with a 22-6 victory over previously-unbeaten Florence Christian on Thursday.
Brayden Gramling had 2 touchdown passes to Jody Gillam of 25 and 30 yards.
Gramling added a 1-yard touchdown run, a 2-point conversion run, and 2-point conversion pass to Gillam.
Defensively, T Riley and Tadd Jameson each had an interception. Morrison Burroughs had a fumble recovery. Tackle leaders were Jackson Strickland, Kyle Cooper, Chris Glover, and Hart Wiles.
The Indians will host Colleton Prep next Thursday at 6 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
Top Gun baseball/softball tournament
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the new Orangeburg Recreation Park is the host site for a Top Gun baseball and softball tournament on Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11.
Athletes ages 8 to 18 from all over South Carolina will take the field for two days of play.
Admission for fans to attend the tournament will be free.
Parents and spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs to safely social distance. Masks will be required by all in attendance.
Orangeburg Recreation Park is the city’s newest facility and is located just beyond the Walmart and North Road Shopping Center at 224 Magnolia Parkway.
For more information, please call the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.
