T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto football falls at Barnwell, O-W volleyball takes first loss

GILBERT - The Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball team suffered its 1st loss of the season on Thursday.

The Bruinettes fell in 3 sets at 2-time defending Region 5-3A champion and current Class 3A Lower State champion Gilbert.

The victory avenged the lone loss this season for the Lady Indians and their only loss in region play the past 2 seasons.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in favor of Gilbert.

In the 3rd set, O-W (6-1 overall, 5-1 in region play) rallied from a 10-3 deficit to tie the match and held off match point on 5 consecutive service points.

The Bruinettes and Gilbert (7-1, 5-1) are tied in the loss column in region play.

Edisto 3

Bethune-Bowman 2

Edisto took a 3-2 win against Bethune-Bowman on Wednesday.