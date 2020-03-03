T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto athletes compete in strength competition

JV SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 8

Calhoun Academy 6

ST. MATTHEWS – Colleton Prep took an 8-6 road win at Calhoun Academy on Monday, despite the JV Lady Cavaliers plating 4 runs late.

Colleton Prep didn't have a single hit in the game, while Calhoun Academy had 2 hits, including an over-the-fence homer by Morgan Myers.

S. Baily pitched for the win for the visitors, going three innings, allowing two hits and six runs, while striking out seven.

Patterson Arant was in the circle for Calhoun Academy, going two innings, allowing no hits and five runs, while striking out four batters.

Coker Carson added the other hit for the JV Lady Cavs, registering a single.

CA will return to action at home against Robert E. Lee Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

Calhoun Hills Golf Complex

to host Golf, Beer, BBQ & Live Music