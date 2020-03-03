T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto athletes compete in strength competition
T&D REGION SPORTS

Edisto strength team

Edisto High School football had 18 players who competed in the Region 7 Strength Competition, sanctioned by the South Carolina Strength Coaches Association, at Bluffton High School on Monday night. Events included broad jump, bench and squat. Athletes competed in one of 10 weight classes for junior varsity of varsity. Edisto competed against Bluffton, May River and Allendale-Fairfax and had the following results: JV 205-pound weight class winner - Treyvon Tatum - qualified for state competition; Varsity 235-pound weight class winner - Terrance Smith - qualified for state competition; Varsity - 140-pound weight class winner - Trenton King - qualified for state competition. The following Edisto athletes placed at region and received a medal, but did not qualify for state competition: Varsity 260-pound weight class - 2nd place - Javion Smith, and 3rd Place - Dequan Jefferson; Varsity 150-pound weight class - 2nd place - Xavier White. The SCSCA Strength Championships will be held on Saturday, March 28 at White Knoll High School in the Red Bank area of Lexington.

 Special to The T&D

JV SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 8

Calhoun Academy 6

ST. MATTHEWS – Colleton Prep took an 8-6 road win at Calhoun Academy on Monday, despite the JV Lady Cavaliers plating 4 runs late.

Colleton Prep didn't have a single hit in the game, while Calhoun Academy had 2 hits, including an over-the-fence homer by Morgan Myers.

S. Baily pitched for the win for the visitors, going three innings, allowing two hits and six runs, while striking out seven.

Patterson Arant was in the circle for Calhoun Academy, going two innings, allowing no hits and five runs, while striking out four batters.

Coker Carson added the other hit for the JV Lady Cavs, registering a single.

CA will return to action at home against Robert E. Lee Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

Calhoun Hills Golf Complex

to host Golf, Beer, BBQ & Live Music

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Hills Golf Complex will host its Golf, Beer, BBQ & Live Music event on Saturday, March 7, for all interested golfers.

Tee off for the 2-person team event will take place at 2 p.m., with BBQ and  hash and rice and coleslaw served at 6 p.m. and live music by Joey Williams Trio beginning at 7 p.m.

During play, 6 holes will be captain's choice, 6 holes will be best ball, and 6 holes will be alternate shot.

For more information, and to register a team, email calhounhillsgolfcomplex@gmail.com or call the course at (803) 823-2465.

Registration is $60 per person to golf, eat and enjoy live music. Cost will be $10 for non-golfers to eat and enjoy music, while beer will be $2 each.

