T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto athletes compete in strength competition

JV SOFTBALL
Colleton Prep 8
Calhoun Academy 6
ST. MATTHEWS – Colleton Prep took an 8-6 road win at Calhoun Academy on Monday, despite the JV Lady Cavaliers plating 4 runs late.
Colleton Prep didn't have a single hit in the game, while Calhoun Academy had 2 hits, including an over-the-fence homer by Morgan Myers.
S. Baily pitched for the win for the visitors, going three innings, allowing two hits and six runs, while striking out seven.
Patterson Arant was in the circle for Calhoun Academy, going two innings, allowing no hits and five runs, while striking out four batters.
Coker Carson added the other hit for the JV Lady Cavs, registering a single.
CA will return to action at home against Robert E. Lee Academy on Monday at 4 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
Calhoun Hills Golf Complex
to host Golf, Beer, BBQ & Live Music
ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun Hills Golf Complex will host its Golf, Beer, BBQ & Live Music event on Saturday, March 7, for all interested golfers.
Tee off for the 2-person team event will take place at 2 p.m., with BBQ and hash and rice and coleslaw served at 6 p.m. and live music by Joey Williams Trio beginning at 7 p.m.
During play, 6 holes will be captain's choice, 6 holes will be best ball, and 6 holes will be alternate shot.
For more information, and to register a team, email calhounhillsgolfcomplex@gmail.com or call the course at (803) 823-2465.
Registration is $60 per person to golf, eat and enjoy live music. Cost will be $10 for non-golfers to eat and enjoy music, while beer will be $2 each.