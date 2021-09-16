T&D REGION SPORTS: Carver-Edisto defeats Branchville

Carver-Edisto defeats Branchville
Carver-Edisto Middle School football defeated Branchville 22-6 Wednesday.
Makye Ballen led the Cougars with three touchdown passes. Jaishaun Davis, Cole Worthington and Jamareous James each had a receiving touchdown. Antwon Jones added 10 tackles and four sacks.
O-W JV falls to Fox Creek
Orangeburg-Wilkinson played at home against Fox Creek Thursdy. Fox Creek won 2-0. The scores were 6-25, 19-25.
O-W was led by Lauren Whetstone and Kylijahnea Shuler had 6 assists. Kiara Rose had 5 assists, Karmen Hyman, and Dia'Myni Sistrunk had 4 assists each. O-W's next game is Saturday at The Conway Tiger JV Tournament in Conway. O-W's record is 3-1.
Orangeburg Prep downs Hilton Head Christian 8-6
The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians improved their record to 2-0 on the season by defeating Hilton Head Christian 8-6 on Thursday at home.
T Riley scored on a 50-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter. He then added the 2 point conversion for the go ahead points. Defensive leaders were Chris Glover, Jonathan Marcellano, Council Burroughs, Cholly Williams, Blake Inabinet, Kyran Glover, and Dakota Boan. Jackson Strickland added an interception.
The Middle School Indians will return to action on Sept. 23 traveling to Florence Christian School for a 6 p.m. start.
Holly Hill Academy falls to Jefferson Davis
HOLLY HILL -- Holly Hill Academy lost 34-6 at home against Jefferson Davis Academy. HHA was led by Parker Kizer with one rushing touchdown.
HHA plays again next week at home vs Clarendon Hall at 6:30.
O-W defeats Fox Creek 3-0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball defeated Fox Creek, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 Thursday night at home.
O-W was led by Mackenzie Morgan 23 digs, 9 Assists, 2 kills, 12 service points, and 6 service aces. Siri Davis with 22 Assists, 8 kills, 6 digs, and 5 service points. Ki'ra Wright with 9 kills, 2 Assists, 11 service points, and 18 digs. Trinity Winningham with 8 kills. Laila Ham with 7 kills, 4 block kills, 8 service points, 12 digs. Zyon Salley with 7 kills, and3 block kills. Alex Foster with 13 digs, 9 service points . Darian Dawson with 20 service points, 4 Service ace, 14 digs. Kaitlin Ham with 6 kills and 3 block kills. And Jasmine Anderson with 4 kills. OW 14 -2 (3-0 region).
O-W plays Gilbert on Monday on the road.