T&D REGION SPORTS: Carver-Edisto defeats Branchville

Carver-Edisto defeats Branchville

Carver-Edisto Middle School football defeated Branchville 22-6 Wednesday.

Makye Ballen led the Cougars with three touchdown passes. Jaishaun Davis, Cole Worthington and Jamareous James each had a receiving touchdown. Antwon Jones added 10 tackles and four sacks.

O-W JV falls to Fox Creek

Orangeburg-Wilkinson played at home against Fox Creek Thursdy. Fox Creek won 2-0. The scores were 6-25, 19-25.

O-W was led by Lauren Whetstone and Kylijahnea Shuler had 6 assists. Kiara Rose had 5 assists, Karmen Hyman, and Dia'Myni Sistrunk had 4 assists each. O-W's next game is Saturday at The Conway Tiger JV Tournament in Conway. O-W's record is 3-1.

Orangeburg Prep downs Hilton Head Christian 8-6

The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians improved their record to 2-0 on the season by defeating Hilton Head Christian 8-6 on Thursday at home.