T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy JV football tops Thomas Sumter

JV FOOTBALL
Calhoun Academy 50
Thomas Sumter 28
Calhoun Academy beat Thomas Sumter 50-28 on Thursday to finish the season with a 6-1 record.
The Cavaliers were led with a dominating performance by their offensive line, including Maverick Smith, C-Rob Thornton, Turner Houck, Moose Summers, Stuart Miller, and Ryan Lowder, as Calhoun rushed for 506 yards on the night.
Hunter Thornburg scored on runs of 47, 65, and 14 yards. Colt Layton scored on runs of 34 and 30 yards. Chase Strickland scored on a 28-yard run and Cael Parler scored on a 5-yard run.
Strickland ran in two 2-point conversions and connected with Layton on another. Crews Felder also added a 2-point conversion.
The CA defense was led by Jackson Bronson with 11 tackles. Turner Houck had 7 tackles and Chase Strickland had 6 tackles. Thornburg recovered a fumble.
Offensively, Strickland had 5 carries for 100 yards, Layton had 4 carries for 144 yards and Thornburg had 5 carries for 183 yards.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians defeated North/H-K-T on Thursday by a score of 32-6.
Brayden Gramling had 3 touchdown runs of 1, 30, and 50 yards, as well as a rushing 2-point conversion.
Jody Gillam caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gramling.
Defensively, Tee Riley had a 31-yard fumble recovery scoop and score for a touchdown.
Eli Pantaleon had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Tackle leaders were Hart Wiles, Cameron Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Charlie McCutchen and Avery Ravenell. Morrison Burroughs also had a fumble recovery.
The Indians will close out their season at home next Thursday hosting Northwood Academy at 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Howard Middle 2
Carver-Edisto 0
The Carver-Edisto Lady Cougars finished the season with a 4-4 record, including Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Howard Middle School.
Cana Showman, Addison Jameson and Jamie Jones led the Lady Cougars this season.
