T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy JV defeats King's Academy

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL
Calhoun Academy 44, King’s Academy 6
Colt Layton returned two punts for touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Cael Parler to help lead Calhoun Academy junior varsity football defeat King’s Academy 44-6.
Parler rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown; Joseph Lyons rushed for 64 yards and Chandler Peagler rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. Evan Roland added a two-point conversion.
On defense, Lyons led the JV Cavs with nine tackles and forced a fumble. Layton had eight tackles; Hatcher Thornburg had six tackles; Mack Fowler had five tackles; Parler forced a fumble that was recovered by Asher Ficek and Cole Robinson had an interception.
Calhoun Academy will be at home Thursday against Clarendon Hall.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Hammond 3, Orangeburg Prep 1
The Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball team fell to Hammond 1-3 (21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 17-25).
Abby Lyn Pantaleon led Orangeburg Prep with 11 service points, two aces, two kills and seven digs. Joni Holstad had seven service points, two aces, seven kills and four digs; Jayme Culler had seven service points, three assists, two kills and 16 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had six service points, two aces and 12 digs; Payton Schurlknight had five service points, four kills, one assist and four digs; Kate Holstein had five kills; Izzy Exum had 14 assists, one kill and eight digs; Rebecca Ann Fairey had eight digs.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Northside Christian Academy Monday, Oct. 17 following the junior varsity match.
JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2, Hammond 0
The Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team beat Hammond 2-0 (25-11, 25-14).
Emma Grace Burleson led OPS with 13 service points, five aces, five kills and two digs. Prestan Schurlknight had 12 service points, four aces and seven digs; Hannah Lambrecht had 10 service points, five aces, one kill and eight digs; Morgan Newsome had three kills.
Orangeburg Prep will face Northside Christian Academy Monday, Oct 17 at 4 p.m.