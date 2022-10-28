T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy downs DA

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 38, Dorchester Academy 14

Cael Parler threw two touchdowns and rushed for another to help lead Calhoun Academy junior varsity football to a 38-14 win over Dorchester Academy Thursday.

Colt Layton caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown while Joseph Lyons added a rushing touchdown for the JV Cavs.

On defense, Layton led CA with 10 tackles while Parler and Lyons each added seven tackles. Bratcher Lambert had five tackles, Evan Roland had four tackles, Hatcher Thornburg had three tackles and Asher Ficek had three tackles.

Calhoun Academy finishes the season undefeated with an 8-0 record.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Class 3A Playoffs

Philip Simmons 3, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Philip Simmons eliminated Orangeburg-Wilkinson from the Class 3A playoffs after a 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-17) over the Bruinettes.

Class A Playoffs

Branchville 3, Latta 0

Branchville advanced to the Class A Lower State final with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-6) win over Latta. The Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to face Lake View Tuesday.

Lake View 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt was eliminated from the Class A playoffs after a 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) loss to Lake View.