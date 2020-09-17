T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville volleyball wins tri-match, Edisto shuts out Barnwell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville takes tri-match

BRANCHVILLE - Branchville took wins over visiting Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Allendale-Fairfax in a tri-match on Tuesday, moving to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in region play.

The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated B-E by game scores of 25-19 and 25-23, and defeated A-F by game scores of 25-10 and 25-17.

Branchville was led by Brianna Wiles with 13 kills, 4 aces and 11 digs, Olivia Banks with 7 kills, 7 digs, and an ace, Haley Hess with 15 digs, 19 receptions and an ace, and Riley Shuler with 22 assists, 10 digs and 3 aces.

The Lady Jackets play on Thursday at Bethune-Bowman at 5:30 p.m., before hosting the Jacket Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

Edisto 3

Barnwell 0

BARNWELL - Edisto moved to 3-0 overall and in region play with Wednesday night's 3-0 win against Barnwell.

The Cougars were led by Hannah Breland with 8 points, 6 aces and 19 kills, Chloe Hall with 7 points, an ace and 22 assists, Saniya Mack with 6 points, 5 aces, 4 kills and 36 digs, and Ashley Shafer with 4 assists, 7 kills and 17 digs.