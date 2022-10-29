T&D REGION SPORTS: Branchville downs Bethune-Bowman

Branchville 38, Bethune-Bowman 20

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw a touchdown pass to help lead Branchville to a 38-20 victory over Bethune-Bowman Friday.

Brice Brunson rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 45 yard touchdown pass for the Yellow Jackes. Caleb Smith added 138 yards rushing and Jonathan Looper caught a touchdown in the win.

Defensively, Copeland Hayden led Branchville with 11 tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack. Brunson added nine tackles and three pass break ups and McCants Aull had seven tackles including a tackle for loss.

Holly Hill Academy 56, Jefferson Davis Academy 6

Holly Hill Academy completed a perfect regular season with a 56-6 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Friday.

Tyler Wright rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Raiders. Tyree James added 175 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

On defense, Ashton Soles led Holly Hill Academy with 12 tackles an interception and a fumble recovery. Davin Walling had 11 tackles including a tackle for loss and fumble recovery; Mason Rudd had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery; Wright had 10 tackles an interception and a tackle for loss; James had nine tackles; Carter Judy had six tackles; Landon Crisp had five tackles and Ashby Rickenbacker had an interception.

Holly Hill will play host to Laurens Academy in the first round of the SCISA 8-Man playoffs Friday.

Calhoun Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 6

Andrew Tucker rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown to lead Calhoun Academy to a 37-6 win over Dorchester Academy Friday.

Elliott Brown added 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Cavaliers. Cade Carson had a rushing touchdown and Will Andrews converted all five of his point-after attempts.

Defensively, Cooper Canaday led Calhoun Academy with nine tackles and a sack. Mason Polin had seven tackles and an interception; Cameron Crosby had six tackles; Chase Cooper had six tackles; Carson had five tackles; Jay Haltiwanger had four tackles and a fumble recovery; William Felder had two tackles and three interceptions returning one for a touchdown.

Orangeburg Prep 35, Greenwood Christian 14

Austin Hall rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown, and threw for a touchdown to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 35-14 win over Greenwood Christian Friday.

Jay Plummer rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown for OPS while Abraham Santos added 35 yards and a touchdown.

JC Strickland led the Indians with seven tackles on defense. Latron Moorer added five tackles.