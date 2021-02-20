T&D REGION SPORTS: AJA, OPS, CC, HHA get playoff wins, O-W game moved

An issue with a leak in the gym roof caused the game to be moved to Monday and set for a 7:30 p.m. start, after the O-W girls team plays its first-round playoff contest.

The winner of the boys game on Monday at O-W will next play Oceanside Collegiate (14-6 record) on Wednesday at 7 p.m., since the second-seeded Landsharks took a 63-54 road win at No. 1-seeded Dillon on Saturday.

Orangeburg Prep 53

Shannon Forest 51

COLUMBIA — The No. 3-seeded Orangeburg Prep Indians advanced in the SCISA Class 2A playoffs with a 53-51 victory over No. 2-seeded Shannon Forest Christian of Greenville on Saturday in a game played at Heathwood Hall.

Mikey Templeton led the way for the Indians with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Christian Rutland and A.J. Tolbert each added 9 points.

Tolbert chipped in the final basket with 6 seconds on the clock to seal the victory.

OP is now 9-5 this season and will face Dillon Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in gym A at Wilson Hall.

Holly Hill Academy 58

Faith Christian 43