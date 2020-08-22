T&D Region SCISA football teams ready to play Week One

"They don't know much about us and we don't know much about them. So, you can't critique much going into the first game. You have no clue what you are going up against."

Teams only got to have full-pads, full-contact practice this week.

"We started on Monday, knowing we've got to get better, and then Wednesday we did some more hitting and felt like we got a bit better," Palmer said. "But it's nothing like playing against someone else.

"I think we've got a lot more depth than we've had the last couple years. Our 2-deep and 3-deep depth chart, i feel good about it. The guys who deserve to get out there and play a little bit will get that shot."

Opening the season on synthetic turf on a warm August evening could challenge that depth.

"We'll need to see where everybody is as far as conditioning and as far as being physical," Palmer said. "We need to take it to somebody else and see how we play against another team.