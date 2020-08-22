T&D Region SCISA football teams ready to play Week One

South Carolina Independent School Association football teams will begin the much-anticipated 2020 season this Friday with Week One match-ups.
Most T&D Region teams will start the season on the road, but all are ready to see how they fare against competition. With no scrimmages, jamborees or Week Zero games allowed this year, due to coronavirus concerns, Week One offers the first true tests of each program's strengths and weaknesses.
Calhoun Academy is back to the 11-man ranks after a few seasons in 8-man play. Holly Hill Academy is in its first season led by head coach Michael Nelson. And Andrew Jackson Academy, the defending SCISA 8-man football state champion, is looking for a 5th state title in 6 seasons, even as the former Confederates play their first game in program history as the Warriors.
Orangeburg Prep, in its fifth season led by head coach Andy Palmer, opens at region foe John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland. The Golden Warriors are coached by former Dorchester Academy coach Chris Myers.
Even though the original schedule had the Indians at home to start the season this past week, Palmer and his staff and players are ready to go on the road and get started in Jasper County.
"We took some time today to do some school service work as a team, then we'll start school on Monday, and then get started on a game week," Palmer said. "The big thing is we have had no scrimmages or 7 on 7s or jamborees, so you have no film on anybody. You are counting on what you know from last year.
"They don't know much about us and we don't know much about them. So, you can't critique much going into the first game. You have no clue what you are going up against."
Teams only got to have full-pads, full-contact practice this week.
"We started on Monday, knowing we've got to get better, and then Wednesday we did some more hitting and felt like we got a bit better," Palmer said. "But it's nothing like playing against someone else.
"I think we've got a lot more depth than we've had the last couple years. Our 2-deep and 3-deep depth chart, i feel good about it. The guys who deserve to get out there and play a little bit will get that shot."
Opening the season on synthetic turf on a warm August evening could challenge that depth.
"We'll need to see where everybody is as far as conditioning and as far as being physical," Palmer said. "We need to take it to somebody else and see how we play against another team.
"We've been running this (extended cleaning measures) drill since June 1, with the (temperature) check-ins and social distancing and small groups and all. We'll see how it rolls out in a game situation. All SCISA teams have been doing it the right way, making sure our kids are in the best situation (through the current coronavirus pandemic), able to play."
The Indians will look for on-field leadership from senior Kenneth Fogle, an offensive lineman and linebacker, who was second on the team in tackles as a junior. Chase Williams, a senior lineman, is a returning starter on both sides of the ball.
Senior lineman Nick Shafer, senior TE/WR/LB A.J. Tolbert, and senior center/noseguard Noland Boney will also play key roles for OP this season.
Junior tailback Amir Tyler is back with his team-best all-purpose yards, rushing yards, receiving yards and returning yards from last season.
"Amir, he is special," Palmer said.
Junior quarterback McCullough Mims will enter his first season as starter, having taken snaps through the midway point of last season, due to an injury to then-senior starter Will Shaw.
"McCullough has won some football games for us, he has worked hard this off-season, going to camps and all, to be ready to go," Palmer said.
Junior TE/LB Cade Wiles returns with considerable experience for a team Palmer says is "a good top-heavy group of juniors and seniors, with some freshmen coming in from middle school football who have lost only one game in two years."
Week One holds extra meaning to the Indians, since theirs is a region game.
"It's of critical importance there; we want to win a region championship and host playoff games," Palmer said. "You aren't going to feel good on Saturday morning if you are 0-1 on the season and 0-1 in the region.
"We've got to be ready to go. Our players will get back to a normal routine of being in school, then Friday is game day, wear the jerseys down the hallway. It's game day in the south, that's what football is all about."
Calhoun Academy will kick off the season at Greenwood Christian.
"The kids have been working hard, practicing really physical this week and we had a great summer," CA head coach Todd Layton said. "It would have helped to have a scrimmage or jamboree, with us going from 8-man to 11-man.
"But, I've been real pleased with our effort and attitude."
The Cavaliers have 25 players on the roster.
"They've been doing a good job of social distancing, wearing masks when they can, sanitizing hands and everything," Layton said. "We've got a real tough one week one, Greenwood is always well-coached, since coach (Jolly) Doolittle always does a great job with them.
"They will be a physical team. They have been a run-oriented team in the past."
The Cavaliers have 3 senior players, including quarterback Seth Tyson, a starter for three years, and play-making WR Josh Black.
Kade Strickland, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, has moved to running back.
"Kade hustles all the time and will be a key player for us," Layton said.
Others expected to be key contributors include junior OL/LB Lane Noe, sophomore OL Chase Cooper, freshman LB Cade Carson, and sophomore wingback Andrew Tucker.
"They are excited, really champing at the bit to play," Layton said. "We've had some really physical practices, which is a good thing for us.
"We're still getting things planned for Friday, since we're not supposed to eat a pregame meal together, and we might not take a big bus and make them all wear masks the whole ride. This is not a typical year, but we are all in the same boat. We'll go on the road and we'll be tested well."
The way the Cavs moved the ball with pass plays late last season, Layton hopes his offense can "spread it out more this year," even adjusting to zone coverage on the 11-man level.
"We're excited to get started and I'm glad we're playing," Layton said. "I'm pleased with SCISA's decision to get this started.
"These guys are ready to play football and they're ready get back to school, too. Our first day is September 2. With how spring sports were cut short (due to coronavirus concerns), they aren't taking anything, any day of practice or any game, for granted."
Nelson and his Raiders at HHA have 22 players on roster, including 5 seniors. With just one graduated player from a year ago, the program returns considerable experience.
"Practice has gone well, since our players go hard, realizing every snap could be their last one, if things shut down again," Nelson said. "It's been a long hiatus since March, but we started school back this week and everything has fallen back into normalcy, even with social distancing and sanitizing.
"We return a very experienced offensive line and backfield. Going to lean heavy on them and hope to control the ball in every game. All our seniors have improved their leadership, realizing this is a fragile territory, pushing each other to be their best."
Senior linemen Zach Pelloni and Dyson Dantzler will anchor the offense, along with senior center/defensive end Ramsey Norris.
Crawford Thomas, a senior, and Marion Breland, a junior, will both see time at quarterback, while junior RB/WR Perrin Breland and sophomore skill position players Tyler Wright and Carter Judy will be offensive weapons. Davin Walling will contribute from fullback and defensive end for the Raiders. Others expected to make plays include junior DE/TE Harley Watkins, junior DE/TE Jacob Rogers, and senior DB Jackson Canaday.
Andrew Jackson Academy will be starting its second season led by head coach Jason Peek. Replacing 10 graduated players from last season's 12-0 run to a state championship might be a difficult expectation.
The Warriors will have their first test on Friday at Northside Christian Academy in Lexington, where nearly 160 new students enrolled this summer, moving the total enrollment to more than 500 students and requiring 15 new teaching positions to be filled.
