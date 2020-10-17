T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Orangeburg Prep edges Beaufort Academy, O-W shuts out Fox Creek

Orangeburg Prep 14
Beaufort Academy 13
Orangeburg Prep scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and got a fumble recovery and a blocked kick to hold on for a 14-13 home region win over Beaufort Academy at Indian Field on Friday.
OPS is now 6-1 overall 3-1 in region play, and will play host to Northwood Academy in a home region game next Friday.
Copeland Furtick intercepted a pass to get the ball back for the Indians during the first quarter.
But Beaufort got a 2-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the period, taking a 7-0 lead.
Junior linebacker John Mack recovered a fumble for an OPS takeaway in the second quarter, but the half ended with the 7-0 deficit for the home team.
With 9:03 left in the third quarter, junior quarterback McCullough Mims connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jay Plummer. Senior kicker Peyton Inabinet added the PAT for a 7-7 tie.
With 8:47 left in the game, Beaufort got a 10-yard scoring run, but the kick failed, leaving it a 13-7 game.
With 5:53 left to play, Mims ran in a 16-yard run, setting up the go-ahead PAT by Inabinet for the 14-13 lead.
In the final minutes of the game, junior defensive lineman Scottie Cooper recovered a fumble for the Indians.
After that, Beaufort Academy had a field goal blocked by OPS with 7 seconds remaining. Due to an inadvertent whistle, the Eagles got a second attempt at the kick, but it was shanked wide right.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 30
Fox Creek 0
NORTH AUGUSTA - Orangeburg-Wilkinson posted a 30-0 shutout in Region 5-3A play at Fox Creek on Friday night, moving the Bruins to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in region play.
The Bruins will play host to Brookland-Cayce in another key region game next Friday in Orangeburg.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24
Allendale-Fairfax 0
BAMBERG - The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders (4-0 overall, 4-0 in region play) shut out Allendale-Fairfax on Friday to win the Region 6-A regular-season title.
B-E will play at Great Falls next Friday in a non-region game, as one of three contests to finish the regular season and prepare for Class A state playoff competition.
Silver Bluff 47
Edisto 0
CORDOVA - Silver Bluff posted a 47-0 shutout win in Region 5-2A play at Edisto on Friday.
Edisto fell to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in region play.
The Cougars will play at Pelion next Friday in another region contest at 7:30 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 66
Charleston Collegiate 0
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy remained unbeaten with Friday's 66-0 home non-region win against Charleston Collegiate, in a contest that was called at halftime.
The Raiders are now 8-0 overall, 5-0 in region play.
HHA ran 18 offensive plays for 289 yards, including 15 carries for 221 yards and 3 pass completions for 68 yards.
The Raiders were led by Zach Pelloni with 6 carries for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns, Marion Breland with 6 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, Crawford Thomas with 2 carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, along with 3-of-3 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown. Carter Judy added a 4-yard touchdown carry, while Perrin Breland added 3 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Defensively for HHA, Jacob Rogers had 8 tackles and a fumble recovery, Davin Walling had 6 tackles, Ramsey Norris had 5 tackles, Zach Pelloni had 5 tackles, Crawford Thomas had 3 tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown, Jackson Canaday had 2 tackles and an interception, and Perrin Breland had a fumble recovery.
Scoring Summary
1st Qu. 10:06 HHA 8-0 Marion Breland 4 yard TD run. Crawford Thomas to Perrin Breland 2 pt pass
1st Qu. 7:50 HHA 14-0 Zach Pelloni 15 yard TD run. 2 pt attempt failed
1st Qu. 4:53 HHA 20-0 Crawford Thomas 4 yard TD run, conversion failed
1st Qu. 2:05 HHA 28-0 Zach Pelloni 56 yard TD run. Crawford Thomas to Jacob Rogers 2 pt pass
1st Qu. 04.6 HHA 36-0 Perrin Breland punt return for TD
2nd Qu. 11:06 HHA 42-0 Crawford Thomas 31 yard TD pass to Perrin Breland. 2 pt attempt failed
2nd Qu. 6:01 HHA 50-0 Carter Judy 4 yard TD run. Marion Breland 2 pt failed
2nd Qu. 5:13 HHA 58-0 Crawford Thomas 53 yard INT returned for TD. conversion failed
2nd Q 2:08 HHA 66-0 Zach Pelloni 39 yard TD run. Lucas Carroway 2 pt run
Holly Hill Academy plays at Cathedral Academy next Friday.
Calhoun County 16
Denmark-Olar 12
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun County held off Denmark-Olar 16-12 in a Region 3A game on Friday.
D-O was led by Jaquari Williams with a 48-yard receiving touchdown, Chris Sanders with 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception on defense, and Zavion Clark with 2 receptions for 78 yards, along with 9 tackles, including a tackle for a loss.
T.J. Williams led the Vikings with 16 tackles, including 2 tackles for a loss.
Calhoun County will play at Blackville-Hilda next Friday in another region contest, while D-O will play host to North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler for homecoming.
Estill 22
Bethune-Bowman 14
ROWESVILLE - The Estill Gators outlasted the Bethune-Bowman Mohawks for a 22-14 road win in Region 6-A play on Friday.
The loss places the Mohawks record at 0-3 overall and 0-3 in region play.
Leading Bethune-Bowman on offense, senior quarterback Trevon Davis had 99 passing yards, including 2 touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Bradley Washington (6-yard score and a 45-yard score).
Davis also accounted for 51 yards rushing, along with a 2-point conversion run.
Defensively, the Mohawks were kept in the game by several touchdown-saving tackles by junior defensive back Matthew McClary. McClary had 15 tackles, as did senior linebacker Darnell Summer.
The Mohawks scored first, after a fumble recovery deep in Estill territory by junior Omar Goodwin.
Bethune-Bowman will play at Branchville in another region game next Friday.
Colleton Prep 30
Calhoun Academy 21
WALTERBORO - Colleton Prep took a 30-21 non-region home win against Calhoun Academy on Friday.
For the Cavaliers, Josh Black had 6 receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Black scored on a 12-yard pass from Seth Tyson (6-of-7 passing for 76 yards). Cameron Crosby added the extra point.
Matt Layton (13 carries for 68 yards) scored on runs of 1 yard and 30 yards.
Layton (5-of-8 passing for 47 yards) connected with Andrew Tucker on a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Layton had 9 tackles, Lane Noe had 7 tackles, and Hunter Summers had 6 tackles, including a sack.
CA plays at Thomas Sumter next Friday at 7:30 in a region game.
Andrew Jackson Academy 62
Cathedral Academy 14
EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy collected 607 rushing yards and remained unbeaten with Friday's 62-14 home region win against Cathedral Academy, moving to 8-0 on the season.
The Warriors were led on offense by quarterback Bug Brunson, who had 14 carries for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also passing 4-of-8 for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Tucker Cook added 16 carries for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Chase Carson had 11 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. D.L. Johnson added 11 carries for 63 yards, while Jonathan Schaffer added 5 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, along with 47 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Defensively, Schaffer, Connor Loadholt, Brunson and Nate Jones each had 3 tackles for the Warriors.
Brunson picked off 2 interceptions for AJA.
The Warriors will play host to Conway Christian next Friday night for homecoming, in another region matchup.
Patrick Henry Academy 52
Clarendon Hall 34
SUMMERTON - Patrick Henry took a 52-34 region win at Clarendon Hall on Friday.
Clarendon Hall will play host to Faith Christian next Friday, in another region contest.
OTHER SCORES: Williston-Elko 40, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 16
DID NOT PLAY: Hardeeville-Ridgeland at Lake Marion
BYE: Branchville, Dorchester Academy
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
BAMBERG - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-0 non-region road win at Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Thursday, with game wins of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.
O-W (14-1 overall, 8-1 in region play) was led by Jada Berry with 7 service points, 29 Assists, 10 digs, 4 kills; Ki'ra Wright with 10 service points, 14 digs; Setene Green with 5 service points, 2 service aces, 10 kills, 4 block kills; Siri Davis with 6 service points, 6 digs, 5 assists; Trinity Winningham with 6 service points, 8 kills, 9 digs and Mackenzie Morgan with 7 service points, 24 digs.
O-W will play on Tuesday in a tiebreaker match for 1st-place in the region at Swansea High School.
JV FOOTBALL
Calhoun Academy 44
Colleton Prep 14
Calhoun Academy took a 44-14 win against Colleton Prep on Thursday.
For CA, Hunter Thornburg scored on runs of 27 yards and 10 yards, Colt Layton scored on a 30-yard run and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Chase Strickland. Strickland scored on a 1-yard run, and Cael Parlor scored on a 28-yard run.
Thornburg and Strickland each scored on two-point conversions.
On defense, Maverick Smith recovered a fumble caused by Stuart Miller. Strickland had 7 tackles while Jackson Bronson and Turner Houck each had 6 tackles.
CA (4-1 record) plays next Thursday night at home against Thomas Sumter at 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Thomas Heyward 39
Orangeburg Prep 6
ESTILL - Thomas Heyward took a 39-6 home win against Orangeburg Prep on Thursday. was defeated by Thomas Heyward Academy 39-6.
Brayden Gramling scored the only touchdown for the Indians.
Walt Mims had an interception for the Indians on defense.
The Indians are 4-2 on the season and will play North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle School next Thursday at 6 p.m. at Indian Field.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Carver-Edisto splits match with North
NORTH - Carver-Edisto Middle School split a match with North Middle on Thursday.
CEMS won the first match with set scores of 25-22 and 25-16, while the Lady Eagles won the second match with set scores of 25-17 and 25-17.
Leading the Lady Cougars was the play of Cana Showman and Addison Jameson.
Carver-Edisto will play Robert E. Howard Middle School on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!