T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Orangeburg Prep edges Beaufort Academy, O-W shuts out Fox Creek

Orangeburg Prep 14

Beaufort Academy 13

Orangeburg Prep scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and got a fumble recovery and a blocked kick to hold on for a 14-13 home region win over Beaufort Academy at Indian Field on Friday.

OPS is now 6-1 overall 3-1 in region play, and will play host to Northwood Academy in a home region game next Friday.

Copeland Furtick intercepted a pass to get the ball back for the Indians during the first quarter.

But Beaufort got a 2-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the period, taking a 7-0 lead.

Junior linebacker John Mack recovered a fumble for an OPS takeaway in the second quarter, but the half ended with the 7-0 deficit for the home team.

With 9:03 left in the third quarter, junior quarterback McCullough Mims connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jay Plummer. Senior kicker Peyton Inabinet added the PAT for a 7-7 tie.

With 8:47 left in the game, Beaufort got a 10-yard scoring run, but the kick failed, leaving it a 13-7 game.

With 5:53 left to play, Mims ran in a 16-yard run, setting up the go-ahead PAT by Inabinet for the 14-13 lead.