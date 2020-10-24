T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OPS takes win, 2nd place in region, Branchville tops Bethune-Bowman

Jaden Jamison completed 16 passes, while also throwing a pick six interception.

Next Friday, Denmark-Olar plays at Wagener-Salley, while North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler plays host to Branchville.

Calhoun Academy 33

Thomas Sumter Academy 6

DALZELL - Calhoun Academy won 33-6 at Thomas Sumter Academy on Friday, securing the Cavaliers a spot in state playoffs.

Seth Tyson connected with Kade Strickland on a 10-yard pass in the second quarter for a score to tie the game at 6-6.

Later in the second quarter, Tyson connected with Andrew Tucker on a 48-yard TD pass.

CA led 12-6 at the half.

Tyson had 14 carries for 185 yards and was 9-of-14 passing for 132 yards. He scored on runs of 4 and 98 yards in the third quarter. Tyson scored a two-point conversion and Cameron Crosby kicked a PAT.

Tucker had 4 carries for 58 yards and 5 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Kade Strickland had a 10-yard Pick 6 interception in the 4th quarter to round out the scoring.