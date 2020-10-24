T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OPS takes win, 2nd place in region, Branchville tops Bethune-Bowman

VARSITY FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 55
Northwood Academy 13
Senior A.J. Tolbert ran in 3 touchdowns on offense and recovered a fumble on defense to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 55-13 home Region 1-2A win.
The Indians are now 7-1 overall, finishing 4-1 in region play to secure second place and a first-round home playoff game.
Next Friday, OPS will play at Florence Christian in a non-region game.
SCORING SUMMARY
Quarter 1
11:06 NA - Watson 64-yd run. Kick failed 6-0
5:48 OPS - A.J. Tolbert 10-yd run. Kick good 7-6
34.6 OPS - Peyton Inabinet 5-yd run, kick good 14-6
Quarter 2
9:36 OPS - Dylan Wilson 8-yd run. Journey 2-pt run 22-6
OPS - Mikey Templeton fumble recovery
7:49 OPS - Tolbert 3-yd run. Kick good 29-6
OPS - Cade Wiles forced fumble and Nick Shafer fumble recovery
6:26 OPS - McCullough Mims pass to Furtick. kick failed 35-6
Quarter 3
9:03 OPS - Tolbert 5-yd run. kick good 42-6
OPS Tolbert fumble recovery
4:35 OPS - Colby Thomas 1-yd run. kick failed 48-6
OPS - Kenneth Fogle interception
12.1 OPS - Jay Plummer 4-yd run. Kick good 55-6
Quarter 4
2:07 NA - 5-yd run. Kick good 55-13
Pelion 27
Edisto 0
PELION - Pelion took a 27-0 home Region 5-2A win against Edisto on Friday.
Edisto (0-5 overall, 0-4 in region) will play host to Bethune-Bowman next Friday for homecoming.
North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 41
Denmark-Olar 6
DENMARK - North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler took a 41-6 win at Denmark-Olar on Friday in Region 3-A play, spoiling homecoming for the Vikings.
For the Trojans (2-3 overall and in region play), Jamarion Tyler had 4 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns, while also adding an interception on defense.
Daryl Hammonds added 12 carries for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Jaden Jamison completed 16 passes, while also throwing a pick six interception.
Next Friday, Denmark-Olar plays at Wagener-Salley, while North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler plays host to Branchville.
Calhoun Academy 33
Thomas Sumter Academy 6
DALZELL - Calhoun Academy won 33-6 at Thomas Sumter Academy on Friday, securing the Cavaliers a spot in state playoffs.
Seth Tyson connected with Kade Strickland on a 10-yard pass in the second quarter for a score to tie the game at 6-6.
Later in the second quarter, Tyson connected with Andrew Tucker on a 48-yard TD pass.
CA led 12-6 at the half.
Tyson had 14 carries for 185 yards and was 9-of-14 passing for 132 yards. He scored on runs of 4 and 98 yards in the third quarter. Tyson scored a two-point conversion and Cameron Crosby kicked a PAT.
Tucker had 4 carries for 58 yards and 5 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Kade Strickland had a 10-yard Pick 6 interception in the 4th quarter to round out the scoring.
Mason (Flea) Polin led the defense with 9 tackles and 5 pass deflections. Matt Layton had 7 tackles while Hunter Summers, Lane Noe, and Fowler Stabler each had 6 tackles. Sage Davis had a quarterback sack.
CA plays at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach for a shot at being a 3rd seed in playoffs.
Branchville 50
Bethune-Bowman 6
BRANCHVILLE - Branchville took a 50-6 home win in Region 6-A against Bethune-Bowman on Friday.
The Mohawks (0-4 in region play) were led by Bradley Washington with 123 receiving yards, 1 touchdown on a 52-yard reception from Derrck Simon.
Defensively, the Mohawks forced 2 fumbles that were recovered by Ahmond Green and Demari Stephens.
Stephens and Jaylen Clifton paced the Mohawk defense with 9 and 11 total tackles, respectively.
Bethune-Bowman plays at Edisto next Friday in non-region action, while Branchvile plays at Allendale-Fairfax in a region contest.
Holly Hill Academy 54
Cathedral Academy 0
CHARLESTON - Holly Hill Academy had 408 yards rushing on 39 carries and 8 completions for 148 yards passing in Friday's 54-0 road region at Cathedral Academy.
The unbeaten Raiders (9-0 record) will play host to unbeaten and defending state champion Andrew Jackson Academy (9-0 record) next Friday at 7:30 p.m. for the region title.
For HHA on Friday, Marion Breland had 17 carries for 181 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Zach Pelloni had 24 carries for 138 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. Perrin Breland had 5 carries for 24 yards.
Crawford Thomas was 7-of-10 passing for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Harley Watkins had 5 receptions for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. Zach Pelloni had 1 reception for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Davin Walling had 12 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble. Perrin Breland had 8 tackles. Harley Watkins had 6 tackles. Zach Pelloni had 6 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Raiders' defense allowed Cathedral just 19 yards of total offense.
Scoring Summary
1st Qu. - 8:32 HHA 8-0 Marion Breland 1 yard touchdown run. Crawford Thomas 2 point pass to Harley Watkins complete.
1st Qu. - :10 HHA 16-0 Zach Pelloni 2 yard touchdown run. Zach Pelloni 2 point rush good.
2nd Qu. - 6:58 HHA24-0 Marion Breland 11 yard touchdown run. Marion Breland 2 point good.
2nd Qu. - 3:13 HHA 30-0 Crawford Thomas 31 yard pass to Zach Pelloni. 2 point no good.
3rd Qu. - 8:22 HHA 38-0 Zach Pelloni 6 yard touchdown run. Carter Judy 2 point good.
3rd Qu. - 7:37 HHA 46-0 Crawford Thomas 32 yard touchdown pass to Harley Watkins. Crawford Thomas to Perrin Breland 2 point good.
3rd Qu. - 3:16 HHA 54-0 Crawford Thomas 36 yard touchdown pass to Harley Watkins. Perrin Breland 2 point good.
St. John's Christian 19
Dorchester Academy 12
ST. GEORGE - St. John's Christian took a 19-12 win at Dorchester Academy on Friday night in region play.
The Raiders (4-4 record) were led by Wyatt Judy with 12 carries for 78 yards, along with 9 tackles on defense, Brody Marchant passed 9-of-15 for 141 yards and a touchdown, Ben Singletary had a rushing touchdown and blocked a kick, Haden Hartzog had 3 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, along with 7 tackles on defense, Hunter Hartzog had 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack and another for a loss, Connor Hartzog had 10 tackles, Caleb Thompson had 6 tackles, including a sack and another for a loss.
DA will play at Bethesda Academy next Friday.
OTHER GAMES
Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Great Falls 0
Blackville-Hilda 40, Calhoun County 6
Burke 12, Lake Marion 6
Holly Hill Academy 54, Cathedral Academy 0
Andrew Jackson Academy over Conway Christian by forfeit
Clarendon Hall 28, Faith Christian 14
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Orangeburg Prep 32
North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
The Orangeburg Prep Middle School Indians defeated North/H-K-T on Thursday by a score of 32-6.
Brayden Gramling had 3 touchdown runs of 1, 30, and 50 yards, as well as a rushing 2-point conversion.
Jody Gillam caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gramling.
Defensively, T Riley had a 31-yard fumble recovery scoop and score for a touchdown.
Eli Pantaleon had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Tackle leaders were Hart Wiles, Cameron Cooper, Kyle Cooper, Charlie McCutchen and Avery Ravenell. Morrison Burroughs also had a fumble recovery.
The Indians will close out their season at home next Thursday hosting Northwood Academy at 6 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!