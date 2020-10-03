T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OPS gets a shutout win, North/H-K-T tops Calhoun County

Junior quarterback McCullough Mims opened the scoring with 8:34 to play in the first quarter on a 34-yard touchdown run. The kick attempt was no good.

Mims then found Tolbert on a 50-yard pass play for a touchdown as time expired in the opening quarter. Mims then passed to Tolbert for the 2-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.

Mims had a 20-yard interception return in the second quarter to set up a Tolbert 2-yard scoring run at the 8:34 mark. Peyton Inabinet added the PAT for a 21-0 lead.

The Indians blocked a punt midway through the second quarter, setting up another Tolbert touchdown run, again from 2 yards out. Inabinet added the kick for a 28-0 lead.

Junior Andrew Hunter intercepted a Greenwood Christian pass late in the second quarter. That led to a 10-yard touchdown run by Dylan Wilson with 2:10 left before the half. The kick failed, leaving the score 34-0 at the half.

OPS will play at Hilton Head Prep next Friday in a region game at 5 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax 34

Bethune-Bowman 6