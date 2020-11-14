T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OPS football season ends, unbeaten HHA to state championship

Carolina Academy 22

Orangeburg Prep 21

LAKE CITY - The Orangeburg Prep football team fell one point short of reaching the SCISA Class 2A state title contest, losing 22-21 at Carolina Academy on Friday.

The Indians finished the season with an 8-3 record.

Carolina Academy (8-1 record, having only lost to Florence Christian 23-20) will take on Hilton Head Christian Academy for the state championship next Saturday at noon at Charleston Southern University.

Senior running back Dylan Wilson put the Indians up early, running in a 7-yard touchdown with 7:44 left in the first quarter. Peyton Inabinet added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats answered with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run with 6:40 left in the second quarter.

Carolina Academy added a 1-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left to play before halftime, and the 2-point conversion pass was good for a 16-7 lead.

OPS junior quarterback McCullough Mims ran in a 5-yard touchdown at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter. The PAT attempt failed, leaving the score 16-13, in favor of the host Bobcats.