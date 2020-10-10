T&D REGION FOOTBALL: OP, O-W, Branchville, AJA and DA get wins

4th QUARTER

NEXT GAME: Orangeburg Prep will host Beaufort Academy on Friday in another region game.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23

Strom Thurmond 13

Orangeburg-Wilkinson moved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 5-3A play with Friday's 23-13 home win against Strom Thurmond.

NEXT GAME: The Bruins play at Fox Creek in North Augusta next Friday, in another region contest, before back-to-back home region games (Brookland-Cayce on Oct. 23, May River on Oct. 30) to close out the month.

Allendale-Fairfax 42

Edisto 0

ALLENDALE - Edisto (0-2 in Region 5-2A) fell to 0-3 overall on Friday with a 42-0 loss at Allendale-Fairfax.

NEXT GAME: The Cougars will play host to Silver Bluff next Friday in another region contest.

Holly Hill Academy 70

Conway Christian 6

CONWAY - Holly Hill Academy remained unbeaten on the season with a 70-6 region road win at Conway Christian Academy on Friday.