T&D REGION FOOTBALL: O-W opens season with 34-33 road loss

May River 34
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
BLUFFTON - Orangeburg-Wilkinson scored a touchdown with 3:51 left to play in Friday's season-opener at May River, but failed to score on a 2-point conversion attempt and a final possession after recovering the ensuing kickoff.
May River held on for a 34-33 win, in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Orangeburg.
The Bruins (0-1) will play next on Aug. 28 at Cane Bay, in another non-region contest.
Andrew Jackson Academy 28, Colleton Prep 0
EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy opened the season with a 28-0 home win against Colleton Prep on Friday night.
The Warriors led 16-0 at the half.
"Both teams were playing shorthanded, but it was a battle and a good game for us," AJA first-year head coach Chad Gleaton said.
Bug Brunson led the AJA offense at quarterback, passing 4 of 6 for 89 yards. Chase Carson led all receivers with a 67-yard touchdown reception.
Jonathan Schaffer led the Warriors with 6 carries for 55 yards rushing, while Carson Cone added 6 carries for 40 yards.
On defense in the shutout, Schaffer had 10 tackles, while Cone had 8 to lead AJA. Reese Donahue returned a late interception 80 yards for a touchdown for the Warriors.
AJA (1-0) will play at Jefferson Davis Academy on Sept. 3.
Whale Branch 54
Calhoun County 50
SEABROOK - Calhoun County held a 38-26 lead after three quarters of play on Friday, but fell 54-50 against Whale Branch in the season-opening game for both teams.
With 1:26 left to play, Joseph Hicks had a 66-yard kickoff return to give the Warriors the final lead.
For the Saints, Russell Brunson ran in touchdowns of 20 and 13 yards, while also connecting on touchdown passes of 32 yards to Jamavie Glover and 42 yards to Justen Brunson.
Ahmir Smith opened the second half with a 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, then followed with the 2-point conversion run.