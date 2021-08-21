T&D REGION FOOTBALL: O-W opens season with 34-33 road loss

May River 34

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33

BLUFFTON - Orangeburg-Wilkinson scored a touchdown with 3:51 left to play in Friday's season-opener at May River, but failed to score on a 2-point conversion attempt and a final possession after recovering the ensuing kickoff.

May River held on for a 34-33 win, in a game that was originally scheduled to be played in Orangeburg.

The Bruins (0-1) will play next on Aug. 28 at Cane Bay, in another non-region contest.

Andrew Jackson Academy 28, Colleton Prep 0

EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy opened the season with a 28-0 home win against Colleton Prep on Friday night.

The Warriors led 16-0 at the half.

"Both teams were playing shorthanded, but it was a battle and a good game for us," AJA first-year head coach Chad Gleaton said.

Bug Brunson led the AJA offense at quarterback, passing 4 of 6 for 89 yards. Chase Carson led all receivers with a 67-yard touchdown reception.

Jonathan Schaffer led the Warriors with 6 carries for 55 yards rushing, while Carson Cone added 6 carries for 40 yards.