T&D Region Football: FCS tops OPS, Bethune-Bowman gets past Edisto
T&D Region Football: FCS tops OPS, Bethune-Bowman gets past Edisto

  • Updated
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic Football illustration

Florence Christian 28

Orangeburg Prep 14

FLORENCE - Florence Christian took a 28-14 home win against Orangeburg Prep in a non-region game on Friday.

A.J. Tolbert set up the first score of the game with a 78-yard punt return to the Eagles' 2-yard line. Tolbert ran in a 1-yard score with 11:21 left in the first quarter. The kick failed, leaving the Indians up 6-0.

McCullough Mims connected with Tolbert for an 80-yard touchdown pass with 1:51 left in the quarter. Mims connected with Cade Wiles for the 2-point conversion pass, making the score 14-0.

FCS scored on an Ethan Kelly' 35-yard run with 8:57 left in the first half, before the PAT kick failed, leaving the score 14-6.

At the 6:26 mark of the quarter, Harrison Forehand returned an interception 45 yards for an FCS touchdown. The 2-point conversion pass from Robbie Jordan made it a 14-14 game at the half.

Kelly added a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left in the third quarter. The PAT kick made it 21-14 in favor of the host Eagles.

With 6:29 left in the game, Jules Huntley caught an 18-yard pass from Jordan for a touchdown. The PAT kick made it 28-14.

Kelly finished with 150 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns for FCS.

Orangeburg Prep (7-2 record) will play host to Florence Christian in the first round of SCISA Class 2A state playoffs next Friday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson game canceled

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson non-region home game against Class 4A opponent May River on Friday was not played and has been canceled due to a power outage.

Bruins' fans missed out on seeing the O-W defense take on May River quarterback Ahmad Green, who is one of five finalists for the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association's 2020 Mr. Football award.

The Bruins (3-2 record) will finish out the regular season with a non-region game at Class 4A opponent Colleton County next Friday.

Bethune-Bowman 30

Edisto 14

CORDOVA - Bethune-Bowman won 30-14 at Edisto on Friday night, spoiling homecoming for the host Cougars.

The Mohawks moved to 1-4 this season with the win in non-region play.

Bethune-Bowman's offense was led by a trio of seniors. Quarterback Trevon Davis had a total of 230 yards of offense (110 rushing with a touchdown and 120 passing with a touchdown). Davis accounted for two 2-point conversions. Wide receiver Bradley Washington had 3 receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with a 2-point conversion. Wide receiver Ashon Green had 90 total yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run.

The Mohawks got great defensive effort from senior linebacker Jaylen Clifton with 12 tackles and junior defensive end Omar Goodwin with 9 total tackles. Junior cornerback LeVon Aiken added a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown and junior defensive tackle Courtney McClorin had 5 tackles for a loss.

For Edisto, Kylei Kennedy had 2 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Troy Guest had 10 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown. Trenton King added 6 carries for 59 yards. Linebacker Terrance Hamilton had 6 tackles, while Dylan Williams added 4 tackles.

Bethune-Bowman will play host to the Capitals of Columbia High next Friday in the final game of the regular season.

Edisto (0-6 record) plays at Bamberg-Ehrhardt next Friday.

Calhoun Academy 28

Christian Academy 14

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy doubled up Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 28-14 on Friday night to secure a No. 3 seed in SCISA Class A state playoffs.

The Cavaliers will play at St. John's Christian in Monks Corner next Friday in the first round of playoffs.

For Calhoun against Christian Academy, Matt Layton scored on a 3-yard run, Andrew Tucker scored on a 47-yard run and Seth Tyson added the two-point conversion, Tyson scored on 56-yard run, and Tyson scored on an 11-yard run before adding the two-point conversion.

Matt Layton led the team with 5 tackles and Chase Cooper had 4 tackles. Hunter Summers had a sack.

Tucker had 11 carries for 111 yards and Seth Tyson had 25 carries for 224 yards. Tyson was 4-of-10 passing for 104 yards.

Kade Strickland had 3 receptions for 48 yards, for the Cavaliers (3-7 overall, 3-2 in region).

Clarendon Hall 50

Conway Christian 14

CONWAY - Clarendon Hall took a 50-14 win at Conway Christian on Friday, thanks to a 44-6 first-quarter lead by the Saints.

Kylic Horton had 2 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown, along with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, 9 tackles on defense and an interception returned 35 yards for a touchdown.

Wilder Robinson added a 25-yard touchdown on his lone carry for Clarendon Hall, and also added a 90-yard punt return.

Wagener-Salley 38

Denmark-Olar 6

WAGENER - Wagener-Salley took a 38-6 region win against Denmark-Olar on Friday.

D-O was led by Keithan Washington with 3 receptions for 70 yards, 9 carries for 50 yards, 7 tackles and an interception.

T.J. Williams had 21 carries for the Vikings for 113 yards, a touchdown and 13 tackles on defense, along with a forced fumble.

Jyrion George had 132 yards passing for D-O.

The Vikings will play host to Williston-Elko next Friday for Senior Night.

OTHER GAME RESULTS:

Calhoun County 20, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Holly Hill Academy 40, Andrew Jackson Academy 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Barnwell 0

Bethesda Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 3

Allendale-Fairfax 26, Branchville 0

Lake Marion at Military Magnet game moved to 3 p.m. Saturday

