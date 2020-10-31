T&D Region Football: FCS tops OPS, Bethune-Bowman gets past Edisto

Florence Christian 28

Orangeburg Prep 14

FLORENCE - Florence Christian took a 28-14 home win against Orangeburg Prep in a non-region game on Friday.

A.J. Tolbert set up the first score of the game with a 78-yard punt return to the Eagles' 2-yard line. Tolbert ran in a 1-yard score with 11:21 left in the first quarter. The kick failed, leaving the Indians up 6-0.

McCullough Mims connected with Tolbert for an 80-yard touchdown pass with 1:51 left in the quarter. Mims connected with Cade Wiles for the 2-point conversion pass, making the score 14-0.

FCS scored on an Ethan Kelly' 35-yard run with 8:57 left in the first half, before the PAT kick failed, leaving the score 14-6.

At the 6:26 mark of the quarter, Harrison Forehand returned an interception 45 yards for an FCS touchdown. The 2-point conversion pass from Robbie Jordan made it a 14-14 game at the half.

Kelly added a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:57 left in the third quarter. The PAT kick made it 21-14 in favor of the host Eagles.

With 6:29 left in the game, Jules Huntley caught an 18-yard pass from Jordan for a touchdown. The PAT kick made it 28-14.