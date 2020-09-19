T&D REGION FOOTBALL: DA shuts out Colleton Prep 37-0 to get first win of season

Dorchester Academy 37
Colleton Prep 0
ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy posted its first win of the season on Friday, shutting out region foe Colleton Prep 37-0 in a home game for the Raiders.
Leading the way on offense for DA (1-3 record) was Brody Marchant with 21-for-26 passing for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns, Ben Marchant with 3 receptions for 78 yards and 3 touchdowns, Hunter Hartzog with 9 receptions for 81 yards, and Haden Hartzog with 7 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders were led on defense by Noah Byron with 15 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and Connor Hartzog with 15 tackles.
DA will play host to Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach next Friday, in a non-region contest.
Holly Hill Academy 68
Patrick Henry Academy 20
HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy moved to 4-0 this season with Friday's 68-20 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy.
Offensive leaders for the Raiders included the following: Zach Pelloni with 17 carries for 288 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns; Marion Breland with 17 carries for 202 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns, 35 yards passing and a passing touchdown; Perrin Breland with 38 yards receiving and a touchdown.
HHA totaled 519 yards rushing on 40 carries, behind the offensive line of Dyson Dantzler, Ramsey Norris and Carter Judy.
Defensively, Dyson Dantzler led HHA with 7 tackles, while Harley Watkins added 6 tackles, Marion Breland added 5 tackles and 2 interception, Davin Walling added 5 tackles, Pelloni added 4 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Jacob Rogers added 3 tackles and an interception.
Scoring summary:
1st Q (11:09) HHA (8-0) Marion Breland 46-yard TD run. Crawford Thomas pass to Perrin Breland for 2-pt. conversion.
1st Q (7:11) HHA (16-0) Marion Breland 26-yard TD run. Marion Breland 2-pt. run.
1st Q (0:32) HHA (24-0) Marion Breland 16-yard TD run. Crawford Thomas pass to Jacob Rogers for 2-pt. conversion.
2nd Q (2:32) HHA (32-0) Davin Walling 2-yard TD run. Crawford Thomas pass to Zach Pelloni for 2-pt. conversion.
2nd Q (1:04) PH (32-6) Zach Mathis 42-yard TD run. attempt no good.
2nd Q (0:26) HHA (38-6) Zach Pelloni 61-yard TD run. attempt no good.
3rd Q (11:15) HHA (46-6) Zach Pelloni 29-Yard TD run. Marion Breland 2-pt. run.
3rd Q (6:35) HHA (52-6) Zach Pelloni 26-yard TD run. attempt no good.
3rd Q (1:00) HHA (60-6) Marion Breland 35-yard TD pass to Perrin Breland. Zach Pelloni 2-pt. run.
4th Q (10:41) PH (60-12) Mathis pass 42-yard TD pass to #5. run no good.
4th Q (7:01) HHA (68-12) Zach Pelloni 65-yard TD run. Marion Breland 2-pt. run.
4th Q (2:50) PH (68-20) Zach Mathis 38-yard TD pass to #2. Mathis 2-pt. pass good.
HHA plays at Clarendon Hall next Friday.
Dillon Christian 40
Calhoun Academy 6
DILLON — Calhoun Academy fell to 0-4 on the season with Friday's 40-6 region road loss at Dillon Christian.
CA was paced by Mason Polin with a 33-yard touchdown reception from Seth Tyson, for the Cavaliers' lone score.
Adam Lowder led the defense with 6 tackles, while Andrew Tucker had 4 tackles, including a quarterback sack.
Tyson had a fumble recovery and a quarterback sack. Kade Strickland added a fumble recovery.
Hayden Hickman rushed 9 times for 209 yards and scored 3 touchdowns for the DCS Warriors, including a 50-yard run and a 25-yard run.
The Cavaliers will play host to The King's Academy from Florence next Friday night.
Andrew Jackson Academy 62
Faith Christian 6
SUMMERVILLE — Andrew Jackson Academy took a 62-6 win at Faith Christian on Friday, moving to 4-0 this season.
AJA was led in rushing by Reese Donehue with 6 carries for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns, Chase Carson with 3 carries for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, D.L. Johnson with 4 carries for 45 yards, Bug Brunson with 7 carries for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Moye Brandt with 4 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Brunson was 4 for 5 passing for 26 yards and two 2-point conversions.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by Carson Cone with 5 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Kevin Barnes, Johnson and Barrett Rentz had 4 tackles apiece, and Chase Carson added 3 tackles.
AJA will play host to Charleston Collegiate next Friday.
NOTE: Clarendon Hall School (1-2) at Newberry Academy was not played, as NA has canceled its season. Clarendon Hall plays host to Holly Hill Academy next Friday.
