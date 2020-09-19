T&D REGION FOOTBALL: DA shuts out Colleton Prep 37-0 to get first win of season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorchester Academy 37

Colleton Prep 0

ST. GEORGE — Dorchester Academy posted its first win of the season on Friday, shutting out region foe Colleton Prep 37-0 in a home game for the Raiders.

Leading the way on offense for DA (1-3 record) was Brody Marchant with 21-for-26 passing for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns, Ben Marchant with 3 receptions for 78 yards and 3 touchdowns, Hunter Hartzog with 9 receptions for 81 yards, and Haden Hartzog with 7 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders were led on defense by Noah Byron with 15 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and Connor Hartzog with 15 tackles.

DA will play host to Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach next Friday, in a non-region contest.

Holly Hill Academy 68

Patrick Henry Academy 20

HOLLY HILL — Holly Hill Academy moved to 4-0 this season with Friday's 68-20 home region win against Patrick Henry Academy.