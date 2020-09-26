T&D REGION FOOTBALL: CA, AJA, HHA, DA get Friday night wins

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun Academy 56

The King's Academy 7

ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy (1-4 record) got its first win of the season in Friday's home region game against The King's Academy, 56-7.

The Cavaliers are now 1-2 in region play, after having 454 yards of total offense on Friday behind the offensive line of Lane Noe, Chase Cooper, Cale Quattlebaum, Ryan Quattlebaum, Joey Bourgeois, Adam Lowder, Fowler Stabler, Cameron Crosby, Davis Holeman, Sage Davis, and Mac Felder.

Andrew Tucker scored for CA on runs of 26, 20, and 28 yards.

Seth Tyson scored on a 7-yard run and a 14-yard run. Matt Layton scored on a 20-yard run. Cade Carson scored on a 2 yard run. Layton connected with Tyson for a 38-yard TD pass.

Tyson scored two 2-point conversions, as Tucker and Kade Carson each scored one conversion.

Hunter Summers led the defense with 5 tackles and an interception, while Chase Cooper and Cale Quattlebaum each had fumble recoveries. Tucker also had an interception.

Kade Strickland blocked well at fullback and blocked a punt.

CA plays at Dorchester Academy next Thursday night following a JV game.