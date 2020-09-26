T&D REGION FOOTBALL: CA, AJA, HHA, DA get Friday night wins

Calhoun Academy 56
The King's Academy 7
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy (1-4 record) got its first win of the season in Friday's home region game against The King's Academy, 56-7.
The Cavaliers are now 1-2 in region play, after having 454 yards of total offense on Friday behind the offensive line of Lane Noe, Chase Cooper, Cale Quattlebaum, Ryan Quattlebaum, Joey Bourgeois, Adam Lowder, Fowler Stabler, Cameron Crosby, Davis Holeman, Sage Davis, and Mac Felder.
Andrew Tucker scored for CA on runs of 26, 20, and 28 yards.
Seth Tyson scored on a 7-yard run and a 14-yard run. Matt Layton scored on a 20-yard run. Cade Carson scored on a 2 yard run. Layton connected with Tyson for a 38-yard TD pass.
Tyson scored two 2-point conversions, as Tucker and Kade Carson each scored one conversion.
Hunter Summers led the defense with 5 tackles and an interception, while Chase Cooper and Cale Quattlebaum each had fumble recoveries. Tucker also had an interception.
Kade Strickland blocked well at fullback and blocked a punt.
CA plays at Dorchester Academy next Thursday night following a JV game.
Dorchester Academy 41
Christian Academy 7
ST. GEORGE - Dorchester Academy won its second straight game on Friday, taking a 41-7 home win against Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
For the Raiders, Ben Singletary had 173 yards rushing on 12 carries, with a touchdown, Brody Marchant had a 26-yard touchdown run, Haden Hartzog had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Luke Stokes, Wyatt Judy had 5 tackles, including 2 for loss, a sack and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, Waylon Gruber had 7 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, Hunter Hartzog had 6 tackles, including 2 for a loss.
DA (2-3 record) will play host to Calhoun Academy next Thursday, October 1.
Andrew Jackson Academy 54
Charleston Collegiate 6
EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy moved to 5-0 this season with Friday's 54-6 home win against Charleston Collegiate.
For the Warriors on offense, Chase Carson had 9 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, while D.L. Johnson added 3 carries for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tucker Cook had 6 carries for 74 yards and 3 touchdowns, Bug Brunson was 4 of 8 passing for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns, Houston Crews had 3 receptions for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Reese Donehue had one reception for 53 yards.
For the Warriors on defense, Brunson had 10 tackles, including a sack, Nate Jones had 11 tackles, including 3 sacks, Cook had 11 tackles, Connor Loadholt had 5 tackles, while Carson and Moye Brandt had 8 tackles each and an interception each.
AJA will play host to Clarendon Hall in a region game next Friday.
Holly Hill Academy 28
Clarendon Hall 26
SUMMERTON - Holly Hill Academy (5-0) got an interception in the end zone to hold on for a 28-26 road win in region play on Friday night at Clarendon Hall.
For the Raiders, Marion Breland had 19 carries for 125 yards, a touchdown, 34 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Zach Pelloni added 23 carries for 91 yards, 34 yards receiving, a touchdown reception and an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Crawford Thomas added one carry for a 1-yard touchdown.
Defensively for HHA, Perrin Breland had 15 tackles, Harley Watkins had 11 tackles, an interception, Marion Breland had 10 tackles, an interception, Pelloni had 6 tackles, a fumble recovery, Jackson Canaday had 8 tackles, Jacob Rogers and Davin Walling each had 7 tackles.
Scoring Summary
1st - HHA 6-0 11:42 Zach Pelloni 82-yard kickoff return TD. 2-pt no good
1st - HHA 12-0 9:17 Crawford Thomas 1-yard TD run. 2-pt no good.
1st - CH 12-6 8:05 Kylic Horton TD reception 35 yards. 2-pt no good.
1st - CH 12-12 5:41 Darius 49-yard TD run. 2-pt no good
1st - HHA 20-12 2:09 Marion Breland 3-yard TD run. Zach Pelloni 2-pt good
2nd - CH 20-18 9:16 Horton 26-yard TD reception. 2-pt no good
3rd - HHA 28-18 5:17 Marion Breland 29-yard TD pass to Pelloni. Perrin Breland 2-pt run
4th - CH 1:34 Horton pass to #9 for 31-yard TD. Horton 2-pt good.
The Raiders will play host to Faith Christian for homecoming in another region game next Friday. Clarendon Hall (1-3) will play at Andrew Jackson Academy next Friday.
Williston-Elko 48
Calhoun County 6
WILLISTON - Williston-Elko took a 48-6 home win against Calhoun County on Friday to start the season and Region 3-A play.
Calhoun County (0-1) will play host to North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler next Friday.
Wagener-Salley 22, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 6
Blackville-Hilda 36, Denmark-Olar 6
THURSDAY GAMES: Barnwell 54, Edisto 0 and Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44, Estill 0
GAMES POSTPONED: Woodland at Lake Marion moved to Saturday at 3 p.m. and Branchville at Allendale-Fairfax moved to October 30
BYE WEEKS: Orangeburg Prep, Bethune-Bowman
