T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Branchville, HHA, AJA and North/H-K-T get wins

Branchville 58
Military Magnet 6
BRANCHVILLE - Branchville won 58-6 at home on Friday in a non-region game against Military Magnet.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2 record) will play host to Academic Magnet in another non-region game next Friday.
Philijuan Saldano had 6 carries for 114 yards for Branchville, finishing with 222 yards of total offense, including a kickoff he returned for a touchdown.
Ronnie Nester was 4-for-5 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Funchess rushed 9 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Codi Davis blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and had 6 tackles.
Connor Carleton had 13 tackles, a sack, 2 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery. Xy'Quarius Nimmons had 7 tackles, a sack and 2 tackles for a loss.
Brian Smith and Bubba Lytle each added a quarterback sack for Branchville.
St. John's Christian 39
Calhoun Academy 22
MONCKS CORNER - Calhoun Academy lost to St. John's Christian 39-22 in the first round of the SCISA Class A state playoffs on Friday.
The Cavaliers finished the season with a 3-8 record.
Seth Tyson scored on a 9-yard run and Andrew Tucker added the two-point conversion.
Matt Layton scored on an 18-yard run.
Tyson connected with Mac Felder on a 20-yard pasing touchdown and Tyson connected with Kade Strickland for the two-point conversion pass to round out the scoring for the Cavaliers.
Layton and Lane Noe led CA with 5 tackles each, while Cade Carson had a fumble recovery.
Tyson had 23 carries for 112 yards and was 4-for-10 passing for 75 yards.
Layton had 6 carries for 68 yards and Tucker had 10 carries for 37 yards.
Holly Hill Academy 58
W.W. King Academy 0
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Academy won its SCISA 8-man first-round playoff game 58-0 on Friday over W.W. King Academy.
The Raiders (11-0 record) rushed for 357 yards on 27 carries.
HHA will play host to Laurens Academy next Friday in the second round of playoffs.
HHA was led by Zach Pelloni with 6 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. Marion Breland added 5 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Crawford Thomas added 3 carries for 84 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tyler Wright added 5 carries for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Thomas was 3-for-5 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown. Breland was 3-for-5 passing for 21 yards. Lucas Carroway had 44 yards receiving. Ashby Rickenbacker added 16 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Defensively for the Raiders, Joseph Huffham had 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack, while Mason Rudd had 6 tackles, Cooper Canaday had 5 tackles, Clay Canaday had 5 tackles, Davin Walling had 5 tackles, including 2 quarterback sacks, and Perrin Breland had 5 tackles.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Q HHA 8-0 11:21 Marion Breland 33 yard Run. Zach Pelloni 2 pt. good.
1st Q HHA 14-0 7:21 Crawford Thomas 73 yard TD Run. 2 pt. no good
1st Q HHA 22-0 3:30 Zach Pelloni 15 yard TD run. Crawford Thomas 2 pt. good
2nd Q HHA 28-0 11:18 Crawford Thomas 8 yard TD run. 2 pt. no good
2nd Q HHA 36-0 7:37 Tyler Wright 4 yard TD run. Marion Breland 2 pt. good
2nd Q HHA 44-0 0:01 Crawford Thomas 3 yard TD run. Marion Breland 2 pt. good
3rd Q HHA 52-0 7:01 Tyler Wright 27 yard TD run. Tyler Wright 2 pt. good.
4th Q HHA 58-0 11:36 Crawford Thomas 16 yard TD Pass to Ashby Rickenbacker. 2 pt. no good.
Columbia 42
Bethune-Bowman 8
ROWESVILLE - Bethune-Bowman's Senior Night was spoiled by the visiting Capitals of Columbia High School on Friday, in a 42-8 win by the visitors.
The Mohawks finished the season with a 1-5 record.
The Mohawks scored on a 23-yard pass play from senior quarterback Trevon Davis and senior wide receiver Bradley Washington.
Defensively, senior linebacker Jaylen Clifton had 9 tackles, while juniors Omar Goodwin and Courtney McClorin added 8 tackles and 7 tackles, respectively.
Andrew Jackson Academy 60
Jefferson Davis Academy 0
EHRHARDT - Andrew Jackson Academy rebounded from its first loss in 2 seasons with a SCISA 8-man football first-round playoff win 60-0 over Jefferson Davis Academy on Friday.
AJA will play at Richard Winn Academy next Friday in the second round, after Richard Winn won 52-30 against Clarendon Hall.
Chase Carson led the Warriors (10-1 record) with 14 carries for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Bug Brunson added 11 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with 3-for-5 passing for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Colson Loadholt added 3 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, while Tucker Cook added 12 carries for 67 yards.
Moye Brandt had 2 receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.
AJA was led on defense by Nate Jones, with 6 tackles, while Kevin Barnes and Jonathan Schaffer each added 5 tackles apiece. Cook had 4 tackles, while Loadholt had 2 fumble recoveries.
North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30
Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
NEESES - The combined North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler team shut out Ridge Spring-Monetta 30-0 on Friday night in a Region 3-A contest.
For the Trojans on defense, Karrlen Waymyers had 9 tackles for a loss, including 2 quarterback sacks, 9 assisted tackles, and 2 caused fumbles.
Zamion Gleaton had 12 tackles, including 2 quarterback sacks. Katwan Shuler added 12 tackles, including 4 tackles for a loss.
Jordan Singleton had 110 yards receiving and scored 2 touchdowns for North/H-K-T, including one on a fumble recovery return.
Williston-Elko 58
Denmark-Olar 38
DENMARK - Denmark-Olar lost 58-38 in its season finale against Williston-Elko in Region 3-A play on Friday night.
The Vikings finished the season with a 1-7 record.
Keithan Washington led the offense against W-E with 140 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.
T.J. Williams added 18 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown.
Zavion Clark added 3 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Williams led the defense with 16 tackles, including one for a loss.
Jacory Williams added 10 tackles, including 2 for a loss.
Xavier Oliver added a 55-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
OTHER GAMES
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 37, Airport 18 - played Thursday
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 47, Edisto 0
Orangeburg Prep 24, Florence Christian 22
Wagener-Salley 62, Calhoun County 20
Lee Academy 42, Dorchester Academy 12
Richard Winn Academy 52, Clarendon Hall 30
Cross 34, Lake Marion 8
