This high school football season's top players and top coach in The T&D Region each helped lead their team to second-round action in the state playoffs.
Coach of the Year
This season was special for Branchville head football coach Sandy Dukes since many of the seniors on the Yellow Jackets' roster were freshmen four summers ago when he began leading the program.
Dukes guided the team to an 8-3 record, the most wins in school history, a 3-1 record in region play and a first-round bye in the SCHSL Class A Lower State playoffs. Branchville was the host team for the first second-round playoff game in program history.
He is The T&D All-Area Team Coach of the Year.
"I feel very honored to be selected for this," Dukes said. "I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach the young men at Branchville.
"I was very happy, very pleased with this season. It's been a process, seeing slight improvements each year. But the seniors have been with me for all of it. And it was also really good for the younger guys to see the older guys work and see some of it pay off with wins. Our seniors, especially, accomplished so much."
Dukes gives credit to Branchville athletic director and former head football coach Dan Reynolds for laying the foundation for success on the field for the Yellow Jackets.
"It's been nice to see it grow here with the football program," Dukes said. "Coach Reynolds took it from nearly nothing and built it up, paving the way for us.
"This was a complete team, and we saw that our first year (in 2016). We just hoped that they stayed together, and they did."
Dukes said he learned the most about his team in the first loss of the season, in a game at Denmark-Olar.
"We went in at halftime down 21-0," Dukes said. "But we came back out and weren't down at all and we made it a good game late.
"We sold our kids from the start on the idea that we won't be the most athletic group on the field, but we will fight tooth and nail all game long to do our best. That attitude and our coaches making this a family atmosphere is what makes it enjoyable."
Dukes said the biggest off-season improvement was the dedication of going from three to five players on average at summer workouts to averaging 18 players per workout this past summer.
"That plays a huge part into winning football games on Friday nights," he said.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kavion Tyler had last played football for Bamberg-Ehrhardt during his freshman season, three years ago.
But the speedy tailback did all he could in his return for the Red Raiders in his senior campaign for 2019, finishing the season with 1,103 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns, 213 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Tyler is The T&D All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year.
"It was tough at times, but he learned what we wanted him to do," B-E head football coach Robert Williams said. "He worked hard and he even ran the ball on scout team in practice to prepare our defense; basically, he did everything we asked of him.
"We had a lot of kids to replace (on offense) from the year before, but our kids stepped up."
Tyler helped the Red Raiders post an 8-4 record, reaching the second round of state playoffs. He finished each touchdown this season by running the football back to a game official before leaving the end zone, showing his true sportsmanship along with his athleticism.
"He is a great kid and he tries to do things the right way," Williams said, noting that college coaches are calling and visiting the school, showing interest in signing Tyler. "He had a lot of success.
"We needed everything he could give us on offense. We counted it up the other day and we had like eight surgeries on the team this year, so we went from a small group to begin with to a group that got smaller."
By letting his on-field production speak for itself, Tyler not only gained traction in respect for his game regionally, but he also garnered some nationwide fame along with his teammates. In the first round of the SCHSL Class 2A playoffs at Mullins, with the Red Raiders trailing and just seconds remaining, quarterback Treyton Still lateraled the ball back to wide receiver Bryce Chandler. Chandler then passed the ball forward to Still, who tossed it back to a streaking Tyler to take it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown.
"That play got a lot of publicity and it's good for the kids," Williams said. "It's exciting and it's good for them to get some exposure for their efforts and their accomplishments."
Not only did the play -- nicknamed The Miracle in Mullins -- earn a spot in the Top 10 Plays of the Week on ESPN, it went viral online and this month was named No. 1 atop MaxPreps' nationwide Top Plays of the Year compilation for trick plays in high school football.
Defensive Player of the Year
Michael Brunson of Calhoun County made 34 tackles from his defensive back position this season, broke up 27 passes and was among the statewide leaders with eight interceptions.
Those numbers earned him the opportunity to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (formerly known as the North-South All-Star Game) at Myrtle Beach. There he was named the Defensive MVP for the North team.
Now Brunson has been named The T&D All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.
With college football offers adding up weekly for the talented defensive back, he is expected to choose his next program by February's signing period.
"He's such a great kid and he is deserving of all of this," Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer said of Brunson. "He is well-deserving, his grades are good and he has a lot more coming his way.
"He is a quiet kid, but he can cover, he can tackle, and he is a lot more aggressive than you think. He plays bigger than he talks."
Brunson's stop-and-go acceleration is one of the things that coaches were impressed with all season and especially at the statewide all-star game.
"His highlights show how good he is," Farmer said. "I think as the season got bigger, he got better.
"He can play man-to-man and do everything you ask him to do. His character is so good, and he can run and cover and all the intangibles you want in a skill guy."
Farmer wonders how good Brunson can become once he gets to the college level and focuses his game on the defensive back slot alone. For the Saints (5-6 record, 1-1 in state playoffs) he totaled 399 all-purpose yards and scored four offensive touchdowns, as he played wide receiver, running back, kick returner, punt returner and kicker (6-of-7 on PAT kicks), while also playing defensive back.
In fact, Brunson showed his value to his team in the home playoff win against Johnsonville. He lost a fumble while running the ball. But he intercepted the next pass and scored the next Saints' touchdown to keep things going Calhoun County's way in the victory to advance.
By the numbers
Some T&D All-Area first-team members finished with outstanding statistical numbers in 2019.
Junior quarterback Treyton Still, who started the season as backup to Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior Hunter Bridges, accounted for 1,332 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns. Still finished with 756 yards rushing (10 TDs), 170 yards receiving (1 TD), and 406 yards passing (4 TDs).
Senior tailback Jesus Benjamin -- the 2018 T&D All-Area Offensive Player of the Year on a region championship team -- led an extremely young Bethune-Bowman squad with 1,708 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite the Mohawks going winless in region play, they made the playoffs and Benjamin was named an all-region defensive back.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt junior linebacker Isaiah Washington was in on 144 tackles this season, including three quarterback sacks, while also forcing two fumbles. His teammate, sophomore linebacker Quincy Bias, totaled 118 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 10 of which were quarterback sacks, while also forcing three fumbles.
Orangeburg Prep senior tailback/wide receiver/linebacker/punter Will Summers rushed for 695 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Summers made 62 tackles on defense, including 40 solo stops. He averaged 39.4 yards per punt, with a total of 25, and he returned five kickoffs for an average of 35.6 yards per return, including a kick return for a touchdown.
T&D All-Area Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Kavion Tyler (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
Defensive Player of the Year: Michael Brunson (Calhoun County)
Coach of the Year: Sandy Dukes (Branchville)
OFFENSE
- QB: Treyton Still (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- TB: Jesus Benjamin (Bethune-Bowman)
- FB: Jonathan Schaffer (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- RB/WR: Will Summers (Orangeburg Prep)
- WR: Ronnie Nester (Branchville)
- WR: Na'shawn Hezekiah (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- WR: Bryce Chandler (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- TE: A.J. Tolbert (Orangeburg Prep)
- OL: Tyshawn Wannamaker (Calhoun County)
- OL: Quintel Brabham (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- OL: Andrew Felkel (Orangeburg Prep)
- OL: Floyd Hart Jr. (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- OL: Kevin Barnes (Andrew Jackson Academy)
DEFENSE
- DL: Tucker Cook (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- DL: K'Ron Lowry (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler)
- DL: Corey James (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- DL: Je'Marius Fludd (Calhoun County)
- LB: Isaiah Washington (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- LB: Marques Farrison (Edisto)
- LB: Billy Workman (Orangeburg Prep)
- LB: Keron Barr (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler)
- DB: Dashanti Banks (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- DB: Michael Gilyard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- DB: Joshua Joyner (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- DB: Jamareon Tyler (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker: Hunter Bridges (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- Punter: Bailey Files (Edisto)
- Kick returner: Jalen Green (Edisto)
- Punt returner: Rodney Gadson (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
HONORABLE MENTION
- QB: Jyrion George (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- QB: Colyn Peek (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- QB: Will Shaw (Orangeburg Prep)
- QB: Colby Weeks (Dorchester Academy)
- QB: Zach Wiles (Branchville)
- QB: Malik Palmer (Denmark-Olar)
- QB: Seth Tyson (Calhoun Academy)
- QB: J.J. Nimmons (Edisto)
- QB: Jamarion Jamison (Lake Marion)
- QB: Zyan Gilmore (Clarendon Hall)
- FB: Zaheim Lane (Branchville)
- FB: Evan Inabinet (Calhoun Academy)
- RB: Isaiah Tyler (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- RB: T.J. Inabinet (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- RB: Malachi Ford (Branchville)
- RB: Trey Pulaski (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- RB: Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy)
- RB: Devin Bull (Calhoun County)
- RB: Matt Layton (Calhoun Academy)
- RB: Ben Stokes (Dorchester Academy)
- RB: Zach Pelloni (Holly Hill Academy)
- RB: Hamari Cuyler (Lake Marion)
- RB: Dareon James (Denmark-Olar)
- RB/WR: Amir Tyler (Orangeburg Prep)
- RB/WR: James Mingo (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- WR: Kylic Horton (Clarendon Hall)
- WR: Demondray Carmichael (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- WR: Kade Elliott (Clarendon Hall)
- OL: Brian Smith (Branchville)
- OL: Andrew Mount (Edisto)
- OL: Antonio Carter (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- OL: Brian Smith (Branchville)
- OL: Jaquan Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson)
- OL: David Jones (Orangeburg Prep)
- OL: Bernard Young (Denmark-Olar)
- OL: Mikey Templeton (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- OL: Blake Edmunds (Calhoun Academy)
- OL: J.J. Hodge (Clarendon Hall)
- LB: T.J. Inabinet (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- LB: Wells Robinson (Clarendon Hall)
- LB: Adam Creswell (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- LB: Kenneth Fogle (Orangeburg Prep)
- LB: Carlos Ramos (Bethune-Bowman)
- LB: Harrison Miller (Orangeburg Prep)
- LB: Jacob Watkins (Branchville)
- LB: Perrin Breland (Holly Hill Academy)
- LB: Travis Gordon (North)
- DL: Trayvon Jamison (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- DL: Nick Shafer (Orangeburg Prep)
- DL: Bryce Hughes (Andrew Jackson Academy)
- DL: Tyreek Jenkins (Bethune-Bowman)
- DL: Josh Hutto (Orangeburg Prep)
- DL: Diontre Wiggins (Denmark-Olar)
- DL: Hunter Warren (Calhoun Academy)
- DL: Jaylen Smith (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
- DL: Shamar Green (Branchville)
- DL: Omar Goodwin (Bethune-Bowman)
- DB: Cory Collins (Orangeburg Prep)
- DB: Alec Freeman (Branchville)
- DB: Xavier Govan (Edisto)
- PR/KR: Marion Breland (Holly Hill Academy)
