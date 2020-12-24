T&D ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM 2020: OP, O-W seniors get top honors; HHA's Nelson is coach of year

"When he wasn't getting the ball, he blocked off at the point of attack on our run game. We had him involved in special teams play before this season, but he got bigger, faster and stronger and became such a threat when they would kick to him. You knew the ball wasn't going to hit the ground on a punt return, it's all those little things that save you field position. It's not a home run every time. For a lot of defensive backs and linebackers, he is a match-up problem. But A.J. has just been a blessing for us to work with."

An in-season injury to a teammate forced Tolbert to become more of a focal point of the offense. No problem. Another in-season injury to a teammate forced Tolbert to move from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. The transition took just a few days.

"You know what you're going to get out of him on defense, because he comes to work every day, in film sessions, the weight room and work on the field," Palmer said. "On offense, by the end of the season, you just looked to see how many people they were going to take out of the box to try to cover him.

"When he got one on one (coverage) with somebody, we could really do some things. It gave people problems."

Tolbert has been contacted with offers from multiple college football programs, including Lenoir-Rhyne and North Greenville.