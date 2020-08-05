SCHSL moves fall sports back, football practice now in September

“That was the plan from the very beginning – to make it as flexible as possible so that we could continue to move and react to the circumstances and conditions being caused by the COVID virus,” he said. “… We can still make some additional decisions. It lends itself to that.

“But if we start talking about the ‘what ifs’ – we could come up with five or six pages of ‘what ifs’ and have to try to address all of those. We want to address what’s in front of us now, and if we’re forced to change something, then we’ll do that.”

Singleton added that the latest start date for football to be played under the new proposal is Oct. 2 to still have the finals played in early December.

Another change involves the playoff formats for football, volleyball and tennis. Only the top two seeds from each region will earn postseason berths as the number of rounds has been shortened to four – 16 teams instead of the usual 32.

Football teams that do not make the playoffs will be granted one additional game to be played no later than Nov. 20.