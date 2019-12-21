With the outcome of the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl all-star game hanging in the balance, the offensive play-caller for the South Carolina Sandlappers, Ashley Ridge offensive coordinator Bobby Marion, went with what he knew best – run the football.
The Sandlappers put together a game-clinching 85-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter and beat the Tarheels of North Carolina, 28-17, in the 2019 showcase in Spartanburg.
The win was South Carolina’s first in the series since 2014.
Offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker (Calhoun County), a South Carolina signee during this month's early signing period, was the lone T&D Region player selected for the contest at Gibbs Stadium.
“There is no better feeling in football than when you are pounding the ball down the opponent’s throat and they can’t stop it,” said Marion, who was released as head coach at West Ashley in June and signed on at Ashley Ridge for the 2019 season.
South Carolina rolled up 411 yards in total offense in the game. A pair of East Carolina signees, running back Rahjai Harris of Byrnes and quarterback Mason Garcia of Carolina Forest, were huge on the final drive. Harris finished with 95 yards rushing, scoring the final touchdown on a 23-yard run. Garcia added 153 passing yards and a touchdown, and 60 rushing yards and a score.
Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt, a Tennessee signee, had six receptions for 197 yards and touchdown grabs of 12 and 72 yards. Hyatt was named the team’s offensive player of the game.
Fort Dorchester linebacker Darryle Ware tallied three tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Ware will be a preferred walk-on at South Carolina this spring. He will enroll in January.
The Sandlappers’ defense limited North Carolina to 173 total yards. Laurens linebacker Duane Martin was the South Carolina defensive player of the game.
