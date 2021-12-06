SC football coaches name all-state teams

The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released its all-state selections Monday.

Class A Lower State champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt featured four players on the Class A team: Jerome Simmons (defensive line), Quincy Bias (linebacker) and Quintin Banks (running back), while Christian Draper earned honorable mention.

Others in Class A include Bethune-Bowman's Omar Goodwin (defensive line), Calhoun County duo Hiram Stready Jr. (offensive line) and Russell Brunson (defensive back), Denmark-Olar teammates Keithan Washington (quarterback) and TJ Williams (running back) and Branchville tandem Ronnie Nester (quarterback) and Philijuan Saldano (honorable mention).

Stready Jr. and Brunson will represent the Saints Saturday at the Touchstone Energy North-South game begin played at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. They will represent the North squad along with Denmark-Olar's Williams. Bias will take part as a member of the South team.

In Class AA, Lake Marion's Ke'Mari Council (defensive line) and Edisto's Tyler Rickenbacker (defensive back) were named to the team. Honorable mentions included Lake Marion teammates Zayvion Washington and Jaylin Davis.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson featured one player, JaJuan Strong (defensive back) named to the Class AAA team while teammates Corey James, Kenodre Dickson and Ricardo Sprinkle all earned honorable mention.

In SCISA, the North-South games were played Friday, Dec. 3. The 11-Man game was played at Heathwood Hall while the 8-Man game was played at Clarendon Hall.

Representing the South squad in 11-Man were Orangeburg Prep teammates McCullough Mims and Mikey Templeton along with Dorchester Academy's Dylan Price. OPS head coach Andy Palmer was an assistant for the team.

The North squad featured the Calhoun Academy quartet of Matt Layton, Kade Strickland, Lane Noe and Cale Quattlebaum.

The 8-Man South team featured Holly Hill Academy's Jacob Rogers, Marion Breland, Lucas Carroway, Perrin Breland, Joseph Hufham, Harley Watkins and Carter Judy along with Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton, Colt Gibbons, Gerlante Robinson and Christian Higbe.

Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson coached the South team along with assistants Eddie Judy, Billy Pelloni, Seth Patrick and Tommy Breland.

The North team featured the Jefferson Davis Academy trio of Thomas Payne, Garrison Owens and Patrick Abbott.

