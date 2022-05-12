Saints eager to get back on gridiron

Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer continues to maneuver the beginning of spring football practice with the conclusion of the track and field season.

The Saints recently won a region championship in track, and have athletes preparing for the Class A Upper State meet being held in Columbia Saturday.

"I can't complain," Farmer said when asked about the start of spring practice. "We have boys track still competing, but I have close to 20 young linemen that are hard at work. We'll probably get everyone on the field around May 23rd."

Farmer led the Saints to a region championship last year, and advanced to the third round of the Class A state playoffs. They fell to eventual champion Southside Christian 28-6.

"We've had a great offseason," Farmer said. "The good thing is the kids are eager and hungry to get the season started. We have a good group coming back, but we know we can't win a state title in the spring."

The Saints are led by a core group of juniors including Travon Coleman who finished last season with 61 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Christian Zachary also returns after catching 18 passes for 389 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ahmir Smith is expected to be the featured running back while Marquez Davenport may get a look to replace Russell Brunson at the quarterback position.

"I've told our coaches that it's on us to prepare these players," Farmer said. "When we take the field our focus will be on fundamentals and attention to detail."

Senior Justen Brunson also returns after suffering an injury last season. Brunson caught 20 passes for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. Jayden Wright and Gabriel Golden also return to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

"Our kids have stayed humble," Farmer said. "Now, we just have to learn how to compete."

Calhoun County is scheduled to open the season Aug. 19 at home against Cross.

