Saints coach confident in his team

There's an old adage that says football is not about X's and O's but Jimmy and Joes. Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer feels he has two of the Joes in Class A football.

Russell and Justen Brunson have helped the Saints to a Region VI-A championship, and will now try to lead Calhoun County to the Class A state championship. Their first test comes Friday night when the Saints welcome McBee.

"(Russell and Justen) are talented brothers," Farmer said. "Russell is the epitome of student-athlete and has been really important to the team. His leadership, focus and athletic ability have been a blessing. Justen just goes and makes plays, both have played since they were freshmen."

Russell has been invited to play in Touchstone Cooperative Energy Bowl Dec. 11 in Myrtle Beach. This past week Justen earned an invite to the Junior Showcase that will take place the night before.

Farmer said he has been impressed with his seniors’ focus heading into Friday's game against the Panthers. The Saints were given a first-round bye in the Class A playoffs when original opponent Military Magnet decided to end its season. Calhoun County has had two weeks to prepare for Friday.