Region 3-A football coaches, teams ready to start 2021 season

Region 3 is among the most competitive Class A regions in all of South Carolina High School League football play.
The region regularly has three or more teams ranked among the Top 10 in state Class A rankings.
Programs including Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Blackville-Hilda, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley and Williston-Elko bring the best talent and effort they have to offer into games every Friday night.
Here is a look at how the three T&D Region teams in the Region 3-A mix are shaping up heading into the 2021 season:
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North
For the second straight season, Orangeburg County School District programs Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North will field a combined team, practicing and playing at the H-K-T campus.
The team is coached by Tony Felder and his staff, with plans to build on last season's 3-3 record during a COVID-shortened schedule.
The Trojans, joined by nearly a dozen players from the Eagles' program, open the season at home in a non-region game with Edisto on Aug. 27.
"It's been hot for our practices and workouts, but it's been going pretty good for us," Felder said this past week. "We're just looking forward to getting the kids back in school and starting the season."
The Trojans' program graduated some considerable talent from last season's squad, including all-region performers Karrlen Waymyers (6-3, 250 pounds), a defensive end who signed to play football at South Carolina State, and Katwan Shuler (6-1, 250 pounds), an offensive lineman who recently signed to play football at The Apprentice School in Newport News, Va.
"We're going to be very young this season," Felder said. "Our young guys will have to step up and we'll probably have to do some different things than last year.
"We may have to do a lot of stunting and twisting and other things to make up for the size and the talent we graduated."
Felder believes this H-K-T/North team will need to rely on quickness and mixing in pass plays to open up the run game.
"We will need to throw the ball around some, since we can't be ground and pound right now," he said. "We just have to utilize what we have.
"We just had a good scrimmage of 7 on 7. But we're still working on the inside and outside run game to get it ready."
Felder expects the total number of players from North High School on the team to reach the nine to 12 range, once school begins. Those include Thomas Hammond (WR), Trace Jeffcoat (DE) and Dai'quwan James (DE/WR).
"The players from North are definitely making an impact on what we expect to do this season," Felder said. "Based on what I've seen, I'm semi-happy with the leadership we have on the team. Last season you had no off-season. This year, at least we've had an off-season to have workouts and prepare."
A year ago, the Trojans lost three of their first four games, as the defense played well, but the offense couldn't get it together.
"In a way, we ended up beating ourselves and just not getting it done," Felder said. "But it was a non-losing season, and we missed the playoffs.
"I was disappointed in that, for our seniors. But we have a chance to change that this season. I haven't been keeping up with the region and what everyone else is doing. We just had to work on ourselves and our kids this summer and in scrimmages recently. We've been competitive here in the preseason, and I hope we take that same competitive spirit into the season."
H-K-T/North is a young team this season. But with four seniors at most, the opportunities for underclassmen to make needed plays and continue to build the team for future seasons will be great.
H-K-T/North opens the season Aug. 27 at home vs. Edisto.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County head football coach Wayne Farmer likes what he has been seeing in the preseason from his Saints team.
The total number of players has increased from a year ago, when the Saints posted a 2-4 record, playing only region contests.
"We've been good, we've scrimmaged twice, and in those scrimmages we had six starters out, with a few dealing with injuries," Farmer said. "We only graduated four players last year. And we have about 46 kids on the team this year.
"We've got a good rising sophomore class and a good rising senior class."
Senior defensive lineman Hiram Stready Jr. (6-4, 270 pounds) is being recruited by many college programs.
Senior quarterback/defensive back Russell Brunson is once again in a Saints uniform, having played DB at Gray Collegiate a season ago, before returning to Calhoun County. Senior running back and linebacker Devin Bull, senior running back/defensive back Andre Staley Jr. and senior guard/nose guard Lyndon Glover are each expected to lead the way for the Saints' success this season.
"We have about 12 seniors, and it's a really good group," Farmer said.
A few Calhoun County lineman are injured at this time. But most are expected to be available to play early in the season.
"I expect, in region play, it will be Blackville-Hilda, Ridge Spring-Monetta and us (in the mix)," Farmer said.
The original schedule has been updated, with the Saints opening Week 2 of the season, on Sept. 3 at home against region foe Williston-Elko. Also, Calhoun County will play at Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Sept. 17 in a non-region contest.
"Our biggest thing is that skill-wise we can almost double up at every position," Farmer said. "We've had a really good off-season, with weight room, track and more weight room."
"We have strengths on both sides of the ball, we just have to be disciplined. We have what it takes to have a chance to stop teams and then make the plays to score on them."
Calhoun County opens the season Aug. 20 at Whale Branch.
Denmark-Olar
Jarvis Littlejohn hopes his second season at the helm of the Denmark-Olar football program has better results than his first season produced.
With COVID restrictions limiting the Vikings from having any semblance of a full off-season program in 2020, Littlejohn believes 2021 has much better prospects to be successful.
Only six players graduated from last season's team, with the core group returning a bit more experienced and determined.
The 2020 version of the Vikings posted an 0-7 record, 0-6 in region play. Getting that first win of 2021 will give Denmark-Olar something to build on. The Vikings open the season with road games at Estill (non-region) on Aug. 27 and at Blackville-Hilda (region opener) on Sept. 3.
"Things have been going good and we are trending in the right direction," Littlejohn said this past week. "My players worked out and got bigger, stronger and faster in the off-season."
In a recent scrimmage against Military Magnet, the Vikings scored nine touchdowns, but three were called back due to penalties. Defensively, D-O only allowed two touchdowns.
The Vikings should get many contributions from running back T.J. Williams, a 6-2, 190-pound senior, defensive back Willie Felder, a 5-9 170-pound senior, and offensive lineman Amani Drain, a 6-2, 285-pound senior.
A few juniors will play key roles too, including quarterback Keithan Washington, a 5-11, 192-pound two-time all-region player, linebacker/running back Chris Sanders, a 5-10, 182-pound player who is the fastest guy on the team, and linebacker/tight end Jaquari Williams, a 6-2, 180-pound playmaker.
Littlejohn also notes that seniors Xavier Oliver (linebacker/running back) and Anthony Bias (center) have both made tremendous strides in play in the last year or so.
"We are still trying to build more depth, so we can contend in our region," Littlejohn said. "But I do believe that Keithan, T.J., Chris and Jaquari will have breakout seasons.
"We know we got stronger in the weight room over the off-season workouts. Had a lot of people saying we looked good over the summer in 7-on-7s. We're going to be balanced this year on offense, but we could be more run-oriented with Keithan having the ball in his hands."
The Vikings have had a few players over 6-foot tall join the team, ones who didn't play last year, ready to play wide receiver. More passing options near the end zone will mean more scoring options for D-O.
"We are more disciplined this year and more technically sound," Littlejohn said. "If we can just stay healthy, I think we can make some noise in our region.
"I think we have some of the best skill position guys in our region and in the state. We have guys who could start at 5A schools. I think we've added some pieces, even though we lost a few guys. I can't say enough about how hard these guys worked in the off-season."
D-O opens at home Aug. 20 vs. C.A. Johnson.