PREP ROUNDUP: B-E tops Denmark, O-W and Edisto win; OPS falls to Dorchester

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36, Denmark-Olar 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt trailed county rival Denmark-Olar 20-15 at halftime, but the Red Raiders scored 21 unanswered in the second half to defeat D-O 36-20.

Denmark-Olar struck first as Keithan Washington completed a 20 yard touchdown pass to Brushaurd Young. The Vikings completed the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead with 6:13 remaining until halftime.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's offense, bogged down for much of the first quarter, adjusted to a 'Wildcat' style offense led by running backs Nick Folk and Omarion Buckmon. Folk capped off a six-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run and converted the two-point try to tie the game 8-8 with 4:24 left in the half.

The Vikings answered with a three-play drive capped by a Christopher Sanders touchdown run. The conversion failed by D-O led 14-8 with 2:52 left.

The Red Raiders continued to run the football as Folk carried the ball 55 yards on five plays for another B-E touchdown. James McIntosh kicked the extra point and B-E led 15-14.

Denmark-Olar would score with 0:14 left in the half as Washington found Brushaurd for his second touchdown. The conversion failed, but the Vikings led 20-15 at the half.

In the second half, B-E's defense would take control as the Red Raiders forced four Denmark-Olar turnovers. Trey Hinton had two interceptions and Isaiah Johnson added an interception. Aden Bunch recovered a fumbled snap in the endzone for a touchdown.

Buckmon carried the load for B-E in the second half, rushing for two touchdowns.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt improves to 2-0 on the season and will travel to face Barnwell next week. Denmark-Olar (0-1) will be at home against St. John's.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20, Keenan 8

Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack rushed for two touchdowns and Tymir Chism added a 60-yard touchdown run to help lead the Bruins to a 20-8 victory over Keenan Friday.

"It feels good," O-W head coach Chris Carter said of the win. "Getting that first win, and the monkey off our backs."

O-W's defense had an interception that set up Mack's first run and forced a fumble at Keenan's goal line.

"The defense made a great goal line stop," Carter said. "They have been steadily improving. I think the offense has to match that. We have to get more points on the board."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (1-0) is at home next Friday against South Florence.

Edisto 12, Williston-Elko 6

With both teams scoreless in the fourth quarter, Edisto was able to find a way to pull out a 12-6 victory over Williston-Elko Friday.

Moe Seaton led the Cougars with 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Qumar Felder intercepted an option and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. He also added six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Omarion Holoman led Edisto with 89 yards rushing and also caught a 12-yard pass. Chris Stroud had a 34 yard catch while Dylan Williams added a two yard touchdown run. MaKaye Ballen threw for 64 yards in the win.

"We have a senior-led defense with nine guys playing really well," Edisto head coach Preston Deaver said. "Our offense finally had a big run late in the fourth quarter that sparked us. Still a lot of work to do, but I'm happy to get the win."

Edisto is at home against Columbia next week.

Dorchester Academy 22, Orangeburg Prep 20

Connor Hartzog rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and added eight tackles on defense to lead Dorchester Academy to a 22-20 victory over Orangeburg Prep.

Wayland Gruber caught nine passes for 108 yards while Ben Marchant had a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown

Holly Hill Academy 71, Holy Trinity 12

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22, Eau Claire 12

PAC 60, Harvest Christian Academy 16

Clarendon Hall 43, Andrew Jackson 16

Lake Marion 28, Calhoun County 22

Thursday Night

Woodland 55, Bethune-Bowman 14

The Woodland Wolverines opened the season with a 55-14 victory over Bethune-Bowman Thursday night. Woodland quarterback Sudarion Harrison rushed for 102 yards and passed for 115 yards. Harrison also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Mohawks were led by quarterback Derrick Simons who threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Woodland will play host to Bluffton next Friday while Bethune-Bowman faces Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.