PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: O-W falls to Barnwell

Barnwell 33, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20

Barnwell’s rushing attack was too much for Orangeburg-Wilkinson Friday night as Tyler Smith and Seth Ray each rushed for two touchdowns in the Warhorses 33-20 win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (1-3) got touchdown passes from Anthony Mack and Keondre Dickson and Deandre Simmons had a 15 yard touchdown run in the loss. Tavion Bowman caught a touchdown for the Bruins.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will be on the road next week at Silver Bluff.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28, Blackville-Hilda 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt picked up its sixth-straight victory over Blackville-Hilda with two late touchdown runs from Nick Folk and and Jamie Downing.

The Red Raiders (3-1) trailed Blackville-Hilda 20-14 early in the fourth quarter after Hawks’ quarterback Samari Williams rushed for an 11-yard touchdown.

Downing answered with a six-yard touchdown run and James McIntosh converted the extra point to give the Red Raiders a 21-20 lead. Folk would add a late touchdown to make the final score 28-20.

Demetrius Odom scored the Red Raiders first touchdown early in the first quarter. Williams was able to answer with a touchdown pass and two-point conversion. Both teams returned a fumble for touchdown.

Blackville-Hilda (0-3) travels to face Denmark-Olar next week.

Lake Marion 27, Manning 13

The Lake Marion (3-1) won its third straight game Friday night with a 27-13 victory over Manning. The Gators handed Manning its first loss of the season. Lake Marion goes for four in a row next week at home against Cross.

Calhoun County 42, Burke 14

Ahmir Smith rushed for four touchdowns to help lead Calhoun County to a 42-14 win over Burke Friday night.

The Bulldogs took an early 6-0 lead, but Calhoun County scored 42 unanswered to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Saints will open region play at Williston-Elko next week.

Holly Hill Academy 28, Faith Christian 8

Holly Hill Academy remains unbeaten after 28-8 victory over Faith Christian Friday night. Tyree James led the Raiders with 166 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyler Wright added 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

On defense, Jeremiah Frasier led Holly Hill Academy with eight tackles. Wright had seven tackles and an interception; Davin Walling had six tackles and four sacks; Landon Crisp had six tackles and recovered two fumbles; Carter Judy and Ashton Soles each had five tackles.

Estill 28, Edisto 0

The Cougars (2-2) had its two-game win streak snapped Friday with a 28-0 loss at Estill. The Gators were led by Simeon Shiggs who rushed for three touchdowns in the victory. Jamaris Miller added the other Estill touchdown. Edisto will look to rebound at home next week against Branchville.

Calhoun Academy 22, Patrick Henry 8

Calhoun Academy improved to 3-1 with a 22-8 victory over Patrick Henry Academy Friday night.

Andrew Tucker rushed for two touchdowns and converted a two-point conversion. Jay Haltiwanger added the other touchdown for the Cavaliers. Will Andrews kicked two extra points.

Mason Polin led the Calhoun Academy defense with eight tackles and forced a fumble that was recovered by Jackson Bronson. Chase Strickland had seven tackles while Will Andrews, Chase Cooper, Cade Carson and Bronson each added six tackles.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Dillion Christian next Friday.

Dorchester Academy 28, Andrew Jackson Academy 12

Denmark-Olar 32, Allendale-Fairfax 8

Florence Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 19

Branchville 42, Williston-Elko 36

Woodland at St. John’s postponed

Due to inclement weather Woodland’s game against St. John’s was postponed to Saturday at 4 p.m.