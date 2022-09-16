PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Edisto defeats Branchville

Edisto 47, Branchville 20

Omarion Holoman rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Cougars to a 47-20 win over Branchville Friday.

Edisto quarterback Dylan Williams threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Zack Rozier. Williams also added two interceptions on defense.

Khmanti Kennedy rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for the Cougars. Juwarren James had 56 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On defense, Terrell Thomas had 11 tackles and two tackles for loss while Tabias Farrison had six tackles.

Philijuan Saldano and Caleb Smith each had a rushing touchdown for Branchville

Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 14

Luis Fernandez completed 8-of-12 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown but the Indians dropped to 0-4 with a 43-14 loss to Beaufort Academy.

Abraham Santos led Orangeburg Prep with 32 yards rushing. Addison O’Cain caught a 27 yard touchdown pass and Walt Mims completed a 22 yard touchdown pass to T Riley.

Defensively, Preston Wells led the Indians with nine tackles. Daytron Moorer had six tackles and recovered a fumble and Latron Moorer had five tackles.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Calhoun Academy Friday.

Denmark-Olar 41, Blackville-Hilda 34

Keithan Washington rushed for three touchdowns to help lead the Vikings to a 41-34 win over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.

Denmark-Olar’s Chris Sanders added a touchdown run, and returned a fumble for a touchdown while Brushaurd Young returned an interception for a touchdown.

Blackville-Hilda was led by Wilbur Johnson who had three rushing touchdowns.

Denmark-Olar improves to 1-0 in the region and will have a bye next week.

Calhoun County 51, Williston-Elko 21

The Saints improved to 1-0 in region play with a 51-21 win over Williston-Elko Friday night.

Ahmir Smith led the Calhoun County offense with three touchdowns while Justen Brunson added two touchdowns. Kerron Scott and Christian Zachery each added one touchdown.

Calhoun County is at home next week against H-K-T.

Holly Hill Academy 60, Richard Winn 34

Tyree James rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns while Tyler Wright added 284 yards and two touchdowns to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 60-34 win over Richard Winn Friday.

Mason Rudd led the HHA defense with 16 tackles while Charlie Perkins added 10 tackles and Wright added eight tackles and blocked an extra point. Ashton Soles had seven tackles and Landon Crisp and Davin Walling each had six tackles.

Wright returned a kickoff for a touchdown and James added four tackles and an interception return for touchdown.

The Raiders are at home Friday against Oakwood Prep.

Silver Bluff 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Wagener-Salley 27, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 22

Cross 14, Lake Marion 9

Colleton Prep 53, Andrew Jackson Academy 22

Thomas Heyward 50, Dorchester Academy 22

Calhoun Academy 46, Dillon Christian 8