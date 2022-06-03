PREP FOOTBALL: O-W coach calls on community

Shortly after being announced as head coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Chris Carter tweeted a picture of the 1971 state championship team.

"It was a challenge to the alumni and the city," Carter said. "That team had 20 white players and 20 black players, but they put their differences aside and went 13-0. The community had to be involved, when Orangeburg comes together it's amazing what can be accomplished."

Carter wants to get that same community involvement with his current group of Bruins. Having played at O-W, Carter remembers those that helped him not only become a better player, but a better person.

"Usually, it takes three years for a new coach to learn a community," Carter said. "Having coached at Lake Marion and Edisto, and having spent the last few years in the area, I think I have an edge in knowing how to connect."

Carter said he plans to make himself visible to the community, Orangeburg-Wilkinson alumni and students at the local elementary and middle schools.

"I have a plan, a vision," Carter said. "It's my job to get others to see it, then make a plea for the resources needed to fulfill that vision. Orangeburg-Wilkinson has a strong alumni base, but you have to ask for help. We want to reach back for that wisdom and pull everything together."

Carter said his team was able to workout in shorts and shirts for most of the spring, but his main goal was talking to each player and helping them get acclimated to what he expects.

"I saw dedication," Carter said. "Most of the players came into practice with positive attitudes and a willingness to work. They are buying in to what we want to be as a program. You have to have good discipline and want to get better."

The Bruins are led by defensive back Jordan Perry who was named all-region last season as a junior. Offensive lineman JaQuan Sprinkle returns along with running back JoQwan Guinyard who rushed for over 500 yards last season.

Carter said that dedication is a testament to former head coach Kevin Crosby who stepped down from the job earlier this year.

Carter continues to use social media in a way to connect to his team. Most every tweet sent features a hashtag simply stating "Protect the Brand."

"It's about accountability," Carter said. "When a kid puts on an Orangeburg-Wilkinson T-shirt, they should be held to a standard. When they are not doing what they need to be doing, the community should step up and make sure they do right. It's a way to invest in our students, and hopefully change things. It teaches expectations."

The Bruins are scheduled to open the season Aug. 19 at White Knoll. The region features Brookland-Cayce and Gilbert along with newcomers Dreher and Lower Richland.

"It's a tough region, but the key is getting the players to work together," Carter said. "A coach can win you a few games, but it takes a community to win championships."

