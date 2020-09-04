PREP FOOTBALL: HHA, AJA get home wins to move to 2-0

HHA - 4th Q 2:02 Breland 15-yard run (Breland 2 pt run) (38-6)

NEXT GAME: Holly Hill Academy travels to play at Jefferson Davis Academy next Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy 56

Jefferson Davis Academy 14

EHRHARDT — Jonathan Schaffer and Carson Cone accounted for 3 touchdowns each on Friday, as Andrew Jackson Academy took a 56-14 home win against Jefferson Davis Academy to move to 2-0 this season.

Schaffer led the Warriors in rushing, taking 6 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Bug Brunson added 12 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Cone added 6 carries for 72 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tucker Cook added a pair of 2-point conversions for AJA.

Brunson connected on 6 of 9 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Reese Donahue had a reception for 36 yards and Schaffer added a reception for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Cone led the defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Schaffer added 8 tackles, and both Cook and Kevin Barnes added 4 tackles apiece.

AJA will play at Wardlaw Academy in Johnston next Friday night.